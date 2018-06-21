8 incredibly hard job interview questions and how people answered them

It’s every job applicant’s worst nightmare, a tricky question out of the blue at the interview stage.

But how do people cope with the inevitable questions of doom?

Reddit user EveningGiraffee posed the question by asking: “What is the hardest job interview question you’ve had to answer and how did you handle it?” Here are some of the best answers. 1. Memory games

“It was a tough question. “Edit: Sorry I didn’t fully answer. I told them off the bat that it was a intriguing question and that honestly I give 100 per cent in my projects and I hate presenting things that I don’t feel are up to my standards.” – Sheepishly_Ragtag

“‘So tell me, why did you choose to wear those shoes today?’

“Umm…what?” – sixdollargrapes

“Describe yourself. “Uhh… I wasn’t prepared to answer that.

“‘You’ve suddenly been shrunk down to the size of a quarter and dropped into a blender. It’s turning on in 10 seconds. What’s your plan?’ “Sing in a really high opera voice and shatter the blender’s glass, of course!” – sm0kemonster815

Press Association