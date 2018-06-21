News And Finally

Friday 22 June 2018

8 incredibly hard job interview questions and how people answered them

How would you have answered?

A stock image of a job interview – (ijeab/Getty Images)
By Max McLean, Press Association

It’s every job applicant’s worst nightmare, a tricky question out of the blue at the interview stage.

But how do people cope with the inevitable questions of doom?

Reddit user EveningGiraffee posed the question by asking: “What is the hardest job interview question you’ve had to answer and how did you handle it?” Here are some of the best answers.

1. Memory games

2. Would you rather

“‘Would you rather focus on one thing and do it 100 per cent well while two other things do poorly or would you rather do three things at 70 per cent?’

“It was a tough question.

“Edit: Sorry I didn’t fully answer. I told them off the bat that it was a intriguing question and that honestly I give 100 per cent in my projects and I hate presenting things that I don’t feel are up to my standards.” – Sheepishly_Ragtag

Black Think About It GIF by Identity - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. Geography or history?

4. Shoe business

“‘So tell me, why did you choose to wear those shoes today?’

“Umm…what?” – sixdollargrapes

Retro Back To The Future GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. Hypotheticals

6. Yourself

“Describe yourself.

“Uhh… I wasn’t prepared to answer that.

“I got the job.” – beefstewforyou

Oh My God Wow GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. Wrong job

8. DON’T PANIC

“‘You’ve suddenly been shrunk down to the size of a quarter and dropped into a blender. It’s turning on in 10 seconds. What’s your plan?’

“Sing in a really high opera voice and shatter the blender’s glass, of course!” – sm0kemonster815

Pokemon Singing GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

