Have you ever woken up in the middle of the night with a sudden realisation, sat up and blurted that realisation aloud?

Have you ever woken up in the middle of the night with a sudden realisation, sat up and blurted that realisation aloud?

8 hilarious realisations illustrated by a meme that wakes you up in the night

Perhaps not, but there’s a new meme that does just that and the revelations the little character has been experiencing for clever Twitter users are a thing of beauty – here are eight of the finest.

1. Beyonce didn’t grammar right.

zzz

＜⌒／ヽ-､_＿_

／＜_/＿＿＿＿／

￣￣￣￣￣￣￣



∧_∧ beyonce says

( ･ω･) “question: tell me what

＿| ⊃／(＿＿_ you think about

／ └-(＿＿＿_／ me” but it’s a

￣￣￣￣￣￣￣ command



zzz

＜⌒／ヽ-､_＿_

／＜_/＿＿＿＿／

￣￣￣￣￣￣￣ — miel (@miel) August 6, 2018

2. Memes can be wholesome.

zzz

＜⌒／ヽ-､_＿_

／＜_/＿＿＿＿／

￣￣￣￣￣￣￣



∧_∧ No one will ever truly

( ･ω･) love me if I don’t

＿| ⊃／(＿＿_ love myself

／ └-(＿＿＿_／

￣￣￣￣￣￣￣



zzz

＜⌒／ヽ-､_＿_

／＜_/＿＿＿＿／

￣￣￣￣￣￣￣ — Sarah Schauer (@SJSchauer) August 6, 2018

3. Memes can be literal.

＜⌒／ヽ-､_＿_

／＜_/＿＿＿＿／

￣￣￣￣￣￣￣



∧_∧ i love doing sit-ups

( ･ω･) in bed

＿| ⊃／(＿＿_

／ └-(＿＿＿_／

￣￣￣￣￣￣￣



＜⌒／ヽ-､_＿_

／＜_/＿＿＿＿ — goth turtle (@dubstep4dads) August 6, 2018

4. Films are fascinating.

zzz

＜⌒／ヽ-､_＿_

／＜_/＿＿＿＿／

￣￣￣￣￣￣￣



∧_∧ step brothers and the

( ･ω･) parent trap have

＿| ⊃／(＿＿_ opposite plots

／ └-(＿＿＿_／

￣￣￣￣￣￣￣



zzz

＜⌒／ヽ-､_＿_

／＜_/＿＿＿＿／

￣￣￣￣￣￣￣ — viking (@NOTVIKING) August 6, 2018

5. Nothing gets in the way of sleep

10:30 PM

zzz

＜⌒／ヽ-､_＿_

／＜_/＿＿＿＿／

￣￣￣￣￣￣￣

1:30 AM

wait

∧_∧this is not my bed

( ･ω･)

＿| ⊃／(＿＿_

／ └-(＿＿＿_／

￣￣￣￣￣￣￣

1:31 AM

zzz

＜⌒／ヽ-､_＿_

／＜_/＿＿＿＿／

￣￣￣￣￣￣￣ — Tinker Elle (@elle91) August 6, 2018

6. Foods and animals have strange parallels.

zzz

＜⌒／ヽ-､_＿_

／＜_/＿＿＿＿／

￣￣￣￣￣￣￣



∧_∧ Spaghetti is vegan snakes

( ･ω･)

＿| ⊃／(＿＿_

／ └-(＿＿＿_／

￣￣￣￣￣￣￣



zzz

＜⌒／ヽ-､_＿_

／＜_/＿＿＿＿／ — Michael 🕶 (@Home_Halfway) August 6, 2018

7. The Emperor’s New Groove is perfect for referencing in this format.

zzz

＜⌒／ヽ-､_＿_

／＜_/＿＿＿＿／

￣￣￣￣￣￣￣



∧_ ∧

( ･ω･) The peasant at the

＿| ⊃／(＿＿_ diner...

／ └-(＿＿＿_／

￣￣￣￣￣￣￣

...he didn’t pay his check.



zzz

＜⌒／ヽ-､_＿_

／＜_/＿＿＿＿／ — Jake (@jakeyorgason) August 6, 2018

8. Memes imitate real life too.

zzz

＜⌒／ヽ-､_＿_

／＜_/＿＿＿＿／

￣￣￣￣￣￣￣



∧_∧ I forgot to clock out at

( ･ω･) work

＿| ⊃／(＿＿_

／ └-(＿＿＿_／

￣￣￣￣￣￣￣



zzz

＜⌒／ヽ-､_＿_

／＜_/＿＿＿＿／

￣￣￣￣￣￣￣ — Ali Darissa 🤡 (@Alidarissa32) August 6, 2018

Press Association