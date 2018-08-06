8 hilarious realisations illustrated by a meme that wakes you up in the night
‘Beyonce says ‘question: tell me what you think about me’ but it’s a command.’
Have you ever woken up in the middle of the night with a sudden realisation, sat up and blurted that realisation aloud?
Perhaps not, but there’s a new meme that does just that and the revelations the little character has been experiencing for clever Twitter users are a thing of beauty – here are eight of the finest.
1. Beyonce didn’t grammar right.
zzz— miel (@miel) August 6, 2018
＜⌒／ヽ-､_＿_
／＜_/＿＿＿＿／
￣￣￣￣￣￣￣
∧_∧ beyonce says
( ･ω･) “question: tell me what
＿| ⊃／(＿＿_ you think about
／ └-(＿＿＿_／ me” but it’s a
￣￣￣￣￣￣￣ command
zzz
＜⌒／ヽ-､_＿_
／＜_/＿＿＿＿／
￣￣￣￣￣￣￣
2. Memes can be wholesome.
zzz— Sarah Schauer (@SJSchauer) August 6, 2018
＜⌒／ヽ-､_＿_
／＜_/＿＿＿＿／
￣￣￣￣￣￣￣
∧_∧ No one will ever truly
( ･ω･) love me if I don’t
＿| ⊃／(＿＿_ love myself
／ └-(＿＿＿_／
￣￣￣￣￣￣￣
zzz
＜⌒／ヽ-､_＿_
／＜_/＿＿＿＿／
￣￣￣￣￣￣￣
3. Memes can be literal.
＜⌒／ヽ-､_＿_— goth turtle (@dubstep4dads) August 6, 2018
／＜_/＿＿＿＿／
￣￣￣￣￣￣￣
∧_∧ i love doing sit-ups
( ･ω･) in bed
＿| ⊃／(＿＿_
／ └-(＿＿＿_／
￣￣￣￣￣￣￣
＜⌒／ヽ-､_＿_
／＜_/＿＿＿＿
4. Films are fascinating.
zzz— viking (@NOTVIKING) August 6, 2018
＜⌒／ヽ-､_＿_
／＜_/＿＿＿＿／
￣￣￣￣￣￣￣
∧_∧ step brothers and the
( ･ω･) parent trap have
＿| ⊃／(＿＿_ opposite plots
／ └-(＿＿＿_／
￣￣￣￣￣￣￣
zzz
＜⌒／ヽ-､_＿_
／＜_/＿＿＿＿／
￣￣￣￣￣￣￣
5. Nothing gets in the way of sleep
10:30 PM— Tinker Elle (@elle91) August 6, 2018
zzz
＜⌒／ヽ-､_＿_
／＜_/＿＿＿＿／
￣￣￣￣￣￣￣
1:30 AM
wait
∧_∧this is not my bed
( ･ω･)
＿| ⊃／(＿＿_
／ └-(＿＿＿_／
￣￣￣￣￣￣￣
1:31 AM
zzz
＜⌒／ヽ-､_＿_
／＜_/＿＿＿＿／
￣￣￣￣￣￣￣
6. Foods and animals have strange parallels.
zzz— Michael 🕶 (@Home_Halfway) August 6, 2018
＜⌒／ヽ-､_＿_
／＜_/＿＿＿＿／
￣￣￣￣￣￣￣
∧_∧ Spaghetti is vegan snakes
( ･ω･)
＿| ⊃／(＿＿_
／ └-(＿＿＿_／
￣￣￣￣￣￣￣
zzz
＜⌒／ヽ-､_＿_
／＜_/＿＿＿＿／
7. The Emperor’s New Groove is perfect for referencing in this format.
zzz— Jake (@jakeyorgason) August 6, 2018
＜⌒／ヽ-､_＿_
／＜_/＿＿＿＿／
￣￣￣￣￣￣￣
∧_ ∧
( ･ω･) The peasant at the
＿| ⊃／(＿＿_ diner...
／ └-(＿＿＿_／
￣￣￣￣￣￣￣
...he didn’t pay his check.
zzz
＜⌒／ヽ-､_＿_
／＜_/＿＿＿＿／
8. Memes imitate real life too.
zzz— Ali Darissa 🤡 (@Alidarissa32) August 6, 2018
＜⌒／ヽ-､_＿_
／＜_/＿＿＿＿／
￣￣￣￣￣￣￣
∧_∧ I forgot to clock out at
( ･ω･) work
＿| ⊃／(＿＿_
／ └-(＿＿＿_／
￣￣￣￣￣￣￣
zzz
＜⌒／ヽ-､_＿_
／＜_/＿＿＿＿／
￣￣￣￣￣￣￣
Press Association