Monday 6 August 2018

8 hilarious realisations illustrated by a meme that wakes you up in the night

‘Beyonce says ‘question: tell me what you think about me’ but it’s a command.’

By Edd Dracott, Press Association

Have you ever woken up in the middle of the night with a sudden realisation, sat up and blurted that realisation aloud?

Perhaps not, but there’s a new meme that does just that and the revelations the little character has been experiencing for clever Twitter users are a thing of beauty – here are eight of the finest.

1. Beyonce didn’t grammar right.

2. Memes can be wholesome.

3. Memes can be literal.

4. Films are fascinating.

5. Nothing gets in the way of sleep

6. Foods and animals have strange parallels.

7. The Emperor’s New Groove is perfect for referencing in this format.

8. Memes imitate real life too.

