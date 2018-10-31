8 amazing stories of love blossoming later in life

Gone are the days when the norm is to be settled down and married in your 20s – these days, it’s much more common not to meet your long-term partner until you’re in your 30s, 40s… or even at retirement age.

Reddit user FightTheThargReich posed the question: “Those of you who waited or struggled to get a partner until you were much older, how did you finally meet your first partner?”

And although some people took a fairly liberal view of the “much older” stipulation, the responses were as plentiful as they were heartwarming. Here are some of the best…

1. A reunion union

2. Top of the class

From Reddit user itsacalamity: “My aunt and uncle met in their 40s after they both took a continuing education class in the evening on how to meet someone, which I find really adorable

“They were actually in different sections of the class, and didn’t meet until there was a big party at the end of the semester. They’ve now been married for… at least 15 years, and are absolutely one of the most solid and supportive couples I know. They’re both weird as hell and perfect for each other.”

3. Emergency service

4. A swipe is just the start

From Reddit user Minhtyfresh00: “Tinder. We really didn’t click on our first like… 3 dates. I was wanting to call it off after that, and she went travelling to japan for 2 weeks, and I figure we would ghost after that, but she messaged me when she came back, and I figure why not. It wasn’t until our 5th or 6th date that I actually got to really know her, and I’m so glad I held out.

“Everybody has their flaws, and if you keep going with that swiping lifestyle where you ditch a person after 2 okay-ish dates, but no ‘spark’ you’re going to wear yourself out. Introverted people really take time to come through, and you should really give them that time, because once you get comfortable, that’s when the magic happens. Give a person 5-6 dates before you decide it won’t work out.”

5. Office romance

6. Nun on the run

From Reddit user BobwasalsoX: “Not me but my family members: A great uncle who happens to be a chemistry professor met a nun at some church volunteer function. They were both in their 60s. They fell in love and she left the Church to marry him. Now in their 70s, they’re the happiest and most chipper couple that can be and travel the world together.”

7. Shop around

8. Book of love

From Reddit user brianmenn: “My now wife saw me reading in a bar on a Friday night. She came over and put her number in my phone and told me to call her. I was 38 and she was 40.”

