Wednesday 31 October 2018

7 pumpkin carvings that didn’t go quite to plan this Halloween

If yours didn’t turn out how you’d have liked, this is a gentle reminder you’re not alone.

(@icantstanyu/Twitter and Ian West/PA)
By Edd Dracott, Press Association

It just isn’t Halloween without pumpkins, but invariably the attention is given to those who carve artistic pieces of brilliance or creative, rib-tickling wonder.

Here though is a collection that you may find much more relatable – Jack-o’-lanterns that didn’t quite go to plan.

1. Art is a lot tougher with a smaller canvas.

2. Sometimes going big doesn’t help either though.

3. Choosing a classic horror character is great, but execution is key.

4. Even characters outside of the horror genre aren’t simple to pull off.

(@icantstanyu/Twitter)

5. Breakages are just part and parcel of life as a pumpkin carver.

6. To reiterate – breakages will happen.

7. Just remember, it’s all about the taking part.

Happy Halloween.

