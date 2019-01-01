Keeping your resolutions for the new year can be a tricky business, so much so that some people break them on day one.

7 people who already broke their new year resolutions by January 1

Pop sensation Cyndi Lauper was one of the first to break hers, but she didn’t seem too bothered.

Ok I broke my first New Year’s resolution.. try try again🤣 — Cyndi Lauper (@cyndilauper) January 1, 2019

Others found that their phone was difficult to avoid.

I woke up this morning and broke my New Years resolution to spend less time on my phone. — Chad Ellimoottil, MD (@chadellimoottil) January 1, 2019

Meanwhile, it’s not just humans who struggle with their resolutions.

We're only 12 hours into the New Year and Boomer already broke his resolution to stop burying household items in the backyard. pic.twitter.com/Lw9fRZxAdQ — Martha McSally (@RepMcSally) January 1, 2019

Breakfast saw others stumble…

My New Years resolution was to stop drinking sweet tea and I broke it when I ate breakfast this morning. New year new me — Noah Marcus (@NoahRMarcus) January 1, 2019

… but optimism for 2020 went unbowed.

I’ve broken my resolutions but am optimistic about 2020. — James Hamblin (@jameshamblin) January 1, 2019

Had one serious new years resolution and it was to improve my language because i swear like a trooper and can say ive already broke it aboot 30 times. Always next year x — Lauren Anderson (@Lauren2Anderson) January 1, 2019

And Twitter struck again for some resolution makers.

I already broke my 2019 resolution to not do bad tweets — Bucky Isotope (@BuckyIsotope) January 1, 2019

But just remember, if it’s something you really want to do…

If you didn’t make resolutions, no problem. If you already broke them, no worries.



Self reflection and development happens all year round and is continuous iteration. Don’t let the marketing hype tell you otherwise. — mia (@mialoira) January 1, 2019

… you’ve got ages to do it.

Press Association