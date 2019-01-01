News And Finally

Tuesday 1 January 2019

7 people who already broke their new year resolutions by January 1

And why you shouldn’t worry if you’re in the same boat.

By Max McLean, Press Association

Keeping your resolutions for the new year can be a tricky business, so much so that some people break them on day one.

Pop sensation Cyndi Lauper was one of the first to break hers, but she didn’t seem too bothered.

Others found that their phone was difficult to avoid.

Meanwhile, it’s not just humans who struggle with their resolutions.

Breakfast saw others stumble…

… but optimism for 2020 went unbowed.

And Twitter struck again for some resolution makers.

But just remember, if it’s something you really want to do…

… you’ve got ages to do it.

