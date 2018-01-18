News And Finally

Thursday 18 January 2018

7 people Donald Trump called a loser in his first year in office

Here’s a look at some of the key figures denounced with Trump’s favourite insult.

Donald Trump and Trump protesters holding up a sign saying "loser"

By Edd Dracott, Press Association

From Cher to former Florida governor Jeb Bush, Donald Trump has called a lot of people losers over the years – and becoming president has not changed that.

So here’s a look at some of the key figures denounced with Trump’s favourite insult during his first year in the Oval Office.

1. John McCain

During his presidential campaign Trump had called John McCain, who from 1967 spent more than five years in a North Vietnamese prison, a loser and decried his label as a war hero.

In February, in the wake of criticism from his fellow republican over a raid by the US military in Yemen which cost the lives of a soldier and multiple civilians, Trump revived the long-standing feud – tweeting “he’s been losing so long he doesn’t know how to win anymore”.

2. Terrorists

A policeman outside Manchester Arena

In the wake of the Manchester Arena bombing that killed 22 and left scores injured on May 22 last year, Trump branded those responsible “evil losers”.

“I won’t call them ‘monsters’, because they would like that term. They would think that a great name,” said Trump at a press conference. “I will call them from now on ‘losers’, because that is what they are.

“They are losers. We will have more of them, but they are losers, just remember that.”

He later used the same word in reference to the bomb at Parsons Green Tube station in London.

3. Himself

Donald Trump

In November multiple reports said Trump claimed in a phone call to Democratic senators it was he who would be the “big loser” if his plan to overhaul the tax system – something he promised in his campaign trail – was signed into law.

The $1.5 trillion tax cut passed through the Senate and was signed before Christmas but cuts to income tax and lowered corporation tax suggest wealthy business owners will benefit most from the reform – a demographic Trump categorises himself into.

4. CNN

Later in November Trump told his followers he was “forced” to watch CNN whilst on a trip to the Philippines – and appeared to call the whole news stations a loser.

He wrote: “While in the Philippines I was forced to watch @CNN, which I have not done in months, and again realized how bad, and FAKE, it is. Loser!”

5. Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton walking

Trump’s opponent in the presidential election in 2016, Clinton was given the honour of being called the “worst (and biggest) loser of all time” by the president.

The comment came after a series of interviews where Clinton questioned Trump’s political and moral legitimacy – telling WABC radio that Trump has “disgraced the office” of president.

6. Michael Wolff

Michael Wolff's book

This month’s biggest development regarding the US president was the release of Wolff’s book, Fire And Fury: Inside The Trump White House.

The book claimed Trump never intended to win the presidency and his staff believed he was not fit to hold high office.

Trump responded by claiming he is a “very stable genius” on Twitter, before wasting no time in branding the journalist a “total loser who made up stories”.

Trump pulled out his “loser” card just a day after the book’s January 6 release, which was itself brought forward by four days amidst demands by the president’s lawyers to cease publication.

7. Mainstream media

Fake news is a phrase Trump has come to own in his first year of office, and of course those he believes misrepresent him have been branded losers too.

Perhaps most interestingly is the example here, where Trump planned the “Fake News Awards” to point out the “losers” of the mainstream media who are “most corrupt and biased”.

