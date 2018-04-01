This Easter Sunday is a rare and miraculous event – it’s also April Fools’ Day.

7 of the best April Fools’ Day pranks from Easter Sunday

This remarkable crossover event doesn’t come around often, next occurring in 2029, so people have been taking the opportunity to ensure it lives long in the memory.

Here’s seven of the best pranks, both Easter-themed and otherwise, people have been making today. 1. This grape idea

It maybe Easter but it's also #AprilFoolsDay at our house - kids got these special Easter eggs pic.twitter.com/wcrGvEnKBP — Saman Shad (@muminprogress) March 31, 2018 Unfortunately for many kiddies waking up hoping for chocolate eggs, today has proved to be a valuable lesson in the playful cruelty of parents. When the Easter Bunny and April Fools collide 😅 Hunt prep! #EasterEggHunt #AprilFool pic.twitter.com/tkZ2gHu29b — Julianna Andrews (@AndrewsJulianna) March 31, 2018 Still, at least they’re getting their five a day.

2. And the kids’ response They made us brownies (brown-E's) in return 😂 pic.twitter.com/KpPkCSUndR — Saman Shad (@muminprogress) March 31, 2018 Revenge is sweet.

3. This Christmas throwback since Easter is on April Fools day my mom got brussel sprouts and chocolate covered them to look like cake pops and we took them to our family Easter tonight 🤣 pic.twitter.com/23dU0KD2MP — carl (@carlee_whitaker) April 1, 2018 “We put it in a cute display and my aunt and cousin definitely fell for it,” prankster @carlee_whitaker told the Press Association. “They bit right into it – it was great!”

And you thought you’d escaped the sprouts after the festive period was over.

4. This genius mum enjoying the simple joys of life

If anyone was curious whether or not my mom goes hard for April Fools Day...Micki does not play around pic.twitter.com/INiUyz0fGG — Graceeeee (@GraceE823) April 1, 2018 Twitter user Grace, who posted the photo, said: “My mom wanted you to know that we are having a big Easter dinner and we will have the toilet ready like that when the guests arrive.” Micki – you keep doing what you’re doing.



5. This other genius mum with an inspired pun

Totally forgot it was April fools my mum isn’t even funny pic.twitter.com/HsCutbLNWN — Chloe (@chloemackay__) April 1, 2018 You couldn’t make it up. Probably. 6. This Easter bunny deception

Easter Sunday on April fools day....an opportunity too good to miss he he he he pic.twitter.com/onjjNGWJiK — Ellie Valentine (@ellievalentine1) March 31, 2018 Carrots and chocolate eggs – what more could you ask for? 7. And finally, this cruel dad who’s not messing around My Dad just handed me £100 and said 'Happy Easter'

Was so lovely, I just have him a hug to say thank you! 😆❤️



....Then he snatched it back and said April fools!!!! 😑😫😂#AprilFoolsday — Jacqueline Attwood (@EyupJackie) April 1, 2018 Blunt and to the point.

