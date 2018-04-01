News And Finally

Sunday 1 April 2018

7 of the best April Fools’ Day pranks from Easter Sunday

Some go with the theme, others stick to classics.

Sprouts disguised as chocolate
By Edd Dracott, Press Association

This Easter Sunday is a rare and miraculous event – it’s also April Fools’ Day.

This remarkable crossover event doesn’t come around often, next occurring in 2029, so people have been taking the opportunity to ensure it lives long in the memory.

Here’s seven of the best pranks, both Easter-themed and otherwise, people have been making today.

1. This grape idea

Unfortunately for many kiddies waking up hoping for chocolate eggs, today has proved to be a valuable lesson in the playful cruelty of parents.

Still, at least they’re getting their five a day.

2. And the kids’ response

Revenge is sweet.

3. This Christmas throwback

“We put it in a cute display and my aunt and cousin definitely fell for it,” prankster @carlee_whitaker told the Press Association. “They bit right into it – it was great!”

And you thought you’d escaped the sprouts after the festive period was over.

4. This genius mum enjoying the simple joys of life

Twitter user Grace, who posted the photo, said: “My mom wanted you to know that we are having a big Easter dinner and we will have the toilet ready like that when the guests arrive.”

Micki – you keep doing what you’re doing.

5. This other genius mum with an inspired pun

You couldn’t make it up. Probably.

6. This Easter bunny deception

Carrots and chocolate eggs – what more could you ask for?

7. And finally, this cruel dad who’s not messing around

Blunt and to the point.

