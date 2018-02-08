7 marvellously creative ways people have cheated in exams

Independent.ie

While cheating an exam might not be something you agree with ethically, when it’s done in a clever or novel way it can be thoroughly entertaining to observe.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/7-marvellously-creative-ways-people-have-cheated-in-exams-36584057.html

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/article36584051.ece/bfb8f/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_aeae09ac-a9fc-45ef-a338-f986dfb2de17_1