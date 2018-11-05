7 good dogs who really did not enjoy the fireworks on Bonfire Night
The RSPCA says about 45% of dogs in the UK show signs of fear when they hear fireworks.
While many people enjoy watching the bonfire crackle and listening to the explosive sounds of fireworks on November 5, many pets struggle.
According to the RSPCA just under half of dogs in the UK are fearful when they hear fireworks, and pet owners shared photos of their pooches exhibiting such behaviour on Bonfire Night.
To everyone having fireworks in their gardens...this is for you:— gary mcgregor 🇬🇧 (@meego999) November 5, 2018
🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻 pic.twitter.com/QWQqzGS6Fb
The RSPCA suggests several techniques for keeping your dogs calm in these situations, such as walking them during the day.
Dogs aren’t enjoying the fireworks tonight. 😕 pic.twitter.com/LJ7eANrJf5— LowkeyCokey 🔥 (@LowkeyLokiYN) November 5, 2018
The charity also says closing the windows or curtains, as well as putting music or the television on, can help.
This is my wee dog shaking like a leaf with the fireworks outside. It’s terrifying for them 😡 pic.twitter.com/XLdKVX0049— Jimbo (@Jimkingofkings) November 5, 2018
Creating hiding places in your home is also said to be worth a try, with many dogs seeking shelter of sorts.
Alyx on fireworks night. pic.twitter.com/vmb4zZF4Gn— Stampy Cat (@stampylongnose) November 5, 2018
... still not enjoying the fireworks... pic.twitter.com/1hOpon0WUD— Percy (@Percy_hound) November 5, 2018
Dad... are the fireworks going to stop soon? pic.twitter.com/IctJCa98v0— John Sutherland (@policecommander) November 5, 2018
For further advice on how to protect all sorts of pets, click here to see what advice the RSPCA has to offer.
Press Association