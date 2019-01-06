News And Finally

7 fictional characters that probably smell really, really bad

Luckily their stink will remain in your imagination.

Have you ever watched a TV show or read a book and thought “I bet that character really smells”?

Well clearly Reddit user WhyToAWar has, because they posed the question: “What fictional character probably smells really bad?”

Here are some of the answers.

1. This pongy pirate

2. This whiffy wookie

3. These apocalyptic bunch

4. This trash can dweller

5. This stinky superhero

6. This malodorous Mario-hater

7. And obviously this guy, who is literally a poo

