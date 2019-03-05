News And Finally

Wednesday 6 March 2019

7 entirely inappropriate things that have happened at funerals

If you’re going to chew tobacco at a funeral, at least make sure you do it quietly…

By Alistair Mason, Press Association

Funerals are generally very sober occasions, so when something deviates from the norm it can be all the more striking.

Reddit user Thedonutgirl posed the question: “What’s the most inappropriate thing you’ve witnessed at a funeral?”

Here are some of the standout replies.

1. Wrong name

2. Poo poopy doo

From Reddit user pheebobuffay: Not super inappropriate, but my grandfather was always a trickster. He had a great sense of humor. He had this little song he would sing to me, my siblings, and my little cousins where he would just repeat the words “poo poopy doo” over and over. At his funeral, my aunt was telling stories about him and in the middle of her telling a story, my 6 year old cousin screamed “POO POOPY DOO” in front of 50 people. Needless to say it lightened the mood a little bit and made everyone a little happier remembering him in a good way.

3. I’m alive!

4. Another One Bites The Dust

From Reddit user ally_tgm: “An estranged uncle driving past my grandmother’s funeral playing Another One Bites the Dust.”

5. Show tunes

6. Chewing tobacco

From Reddit user WittyGap7: “Someone chewing tobacco with a metal spit cup so you could hear when they spit.”

7. Smiley face

