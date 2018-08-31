7 causes for optimism on #PositiveTwitterDay

Given that social media is often a place for complaints and rants, whoever came up with the idea for Positive Twitter Day must have known they had a battle on their hands.

Given that social media is often a place for complaints and rants, whoever came up with the idea for Positive Twitter Day must have known they had a battle on their hands.

They’ve managed it with some aplomb though, and the trending hashtag is seeing a surge of causes for optimism – so here are some of the best.

1. A quiet place

For #PositiveTwitterDay, here is one of the loveliest #library reading rooms in London. Very quiet at this time of year and perfect for leafing through lesser-known academic journals and magazines. @SenateHouseLib pic.twitter.com/YtHNH6Ym3b — East of Dulwich (@East_of_Dulwich) August 31, 2018

2. Food for thought

We have never had a more plentiful, safe & affordable food supply in the history of our species.



Thank you farmers, scientists & law makers! 😍🍓🥑🌽



#PositiveTwitterDay — James Wong (@Botanygeek) August 31, 2018

3. Good Samaritans

We’ve used Twitter to raise awareness about what we do #PositiveTwitterDay pic.twitter.com/n5652xgeQd — RNLI (@RNLI) August 31, 2018

4. Positivity comes from the heart

Since it’s #PositiveTwitterDay, we couldn’t resist sharing this heart-warming picture of little Ellis – taken just after his open heart surgery. pic.twitter.com/uIZU2alnsE — BHF (@TheBHF) August 31, 2018

5. A compliment goes a long way

Twitter’s been a great companion despite its flaws - so three cheers for #PositiveTwitterDay. My contribution: overcome my British reserve and hand out compliments. — Polly Mackenzie (@pollymackenzie) August 31, 2018

6. We’re not all bad

Remember the world’s full of decent people doing the right thing, you just don’t hear much about them because the obnoxious ones shout louder #PositiveTwitterDay — Rod Kelly (@rodkelly50) August 31, 2018

7. How good are beds? Right?

If I burrito myself hard enough in my duvet maybe it will feel like someone else is hugging me.



Does that count as part of #PositiveTwitterDay ...? — 🧚🏻‍♀️🍄✨ (@MsSarahJennifer) August 31, 2018

Be positive.

Press Association