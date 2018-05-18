News And Finally

Friday 18 May 2018

6 young squirrels had to be rescued when their tails got tangled together

A Nebraska Humane Society worker rescued the animals from a pine tree in Omaha.

Tangled squirrels
By Associated Press Reporters

Six young squirrels whose tails were stuck together by tree sap are recovering after a wildlife expert untangled them.

A Nebraska Humane Society worker rescued the squirrels from a pine tree in Omaha last week.

Nebraska Wildlife Rehab executive director Laura Stastny told the Omaha World-Herald that the sap-covered tails became knotted as the youngsters – about 8 weeks old – wrestled in their nest.

Resident Craig Luttman spotted the rodents’ predicament, describing it as “kind of like a tug of war, going in completely opposite directions”.

Ms Stastny gave the squirrels a mild painkiller before removing the sticky fur and untangling them.

She said some of them suffered injuries to their tails, but she expects all six to be released in a few weeks.

Press Association

