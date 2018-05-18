6 young squirrels had to be rescued when their tails got tangled together
A Nebraska Humane Society worker rescued the animals from a pine tree in Omaha.
Six young squirrels whose tails were stuck together by tree sap are recovering after a wildlife expert untangled them.
A Nebraska Humane Society worker rescued the squirrels from a pine tree in Omaha last week.
Nebraska Wildlife Rehab executive director Laura Stastny told the Omaha World-Herald that the sap-covered tails became knotted as the youngsters – about 8 weeks old – wrestled in their nest.
These little critters are currently at Nebraska Wildlife Rehab Inc., where they're being taken care of after having their tails untangled. pic.twitter.com/nyZEY7JIKY— Nebraska Humane (@NEHumaneSociety) May 14, 2018
Resident Craig Luttman spotted the rodents’ predicament, describing it as “kind of like a tug of war, going in completely opposite directions”.
Ms Stastny gave the squirrels a mild painkiller before removing the sticky fur and untangling them.
She said some of them suffered injuries to their tails, but she expects all six to be released in a few weeks.
Press Association