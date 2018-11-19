News And Finally

Monday 19 November 2018

6 ways you can celebrate International Men’s Day according to Twitter users

Here’s what social media had to say.

(Monkeybusinessimages/Getty Images)
By Max McLean, Press Association

International Men’s Day offers people the chance to celebrate the positive value men bring to the world, and to raise awareness of the issues men face, so how can people mark the occasion?

Twitter users had some suggestions, many of which focused on mental health.

Spending time looking after yourself is first on the agenda, but so too is looking out for others.

The NHS says that in the United Kingdom men remain three times as likely to take their own lives as women, while Calm, a charity dedicated to preventing male suicide, says suicide is the single biggest killer of men under the age of 45 in the UK.

To help combat this, the #AskTwice campaign encourages people to double check whether or not their friends are as fine as they say they are.

Another way to celebrate International Men’s Day is to allow people to be who they want to be, as botanist James Wong illustrated.

And checking your physical health is a good idea too. Cancer Research UK suggests a good time for checking your testicles is after a warm bath or shower.

Meanwhile, donating to charity is also a great way to show your support.

And it’s important to help educate one another and improve. The Office for National Statistics said that, for the year ending March 2017, an estimated 7.5% of women (1.2 million) and 4.3% of men (713,000) experienced domestic abuse in the preceding 12 months.

Overall, International Men’s Day is a time to celebrate the positive influence men can and do have on society as a whole, so why not let the men who inspire you know how much you appreciate them?

Follow all of those suggestions, and International Men’s Day 2018 is sure to be a success.

