5 trophies that went missing like Frances McDormand’s Oscar

Frances McDormand’s Oscar for Best Actress went missing after the Academy Awards ceremony.

The star, 60, won the award for her performance as a grieving mother in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, but the statuette was allegedly stolen during the Governors Ball after party.

Terry Bryant, 47, was arrested on Sunday night on suspicion of felony grand theft, and was being held on bail on Monday. The award was returned to the actress. McDormand’s publicist Simon Halls told the Associated Press: “After some brief time apart, Frances and her Oscar were happily reunited. They celebrated the reunion with a double cheeseburger from In-N-Out Burger.”

It turns out, however, that this sort of thing is not too uncommon in the celebrity world. Plenty of other stars – Oscar winners included – have had their awards stolen or lost over the years. 1. The Jules Rimet Trophy theft

The Jules Rimet Trophy, awarded to the winner of the football World Cup, was stolen in 1966 before the World Cup in England. A week after the trophy was stolen, it was recovered by David Corbett and his dog Pickles. The man was walking his dog when they found the trophy wrapped in newspaper. He then handed the parcel into the police station.

The culprit of the theft has still not been identified. 2. I’m A Celebrity’s missing National TV Award

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! won Best Challenge Show at the National Television Awards in 2018, however they couldn’t celebrate for long, as the award quickly went missing.

Iain Lee, a contestant in the latest series, told talkRADIO listeners that the award had gone missing.

He said: “One of the celebrities has stolen the NTA. The producers rang me up the day after.” Winner of the 2017 contest Georgia Toffolo told Digital Spy that the award is still missing. She said: “As the winner I was suspect number one… We still haven’t found it.”

3. Roberta Vinci’s stolen tennis trophies Italian tennis player Roberta Vinci had trophies stolen from her home in 2017.

The former US Open runner-up said on Instagram: “Unfortunately, a few days ago a group of thieves entered my house in Taranto and stole valuable objects… including some objects for which the economic value is not even comparable to their emotional value to me: the trophies that I won over my career.” She added that the person who took the trophies from her home in southern Italy couldn’t take away “the memories, the tears, the sweat, the effort, the dedication, the smiles and the sacrifices made to achieve these goals”. 4. Hattie McDaniel’s missing Oscar

In 1940, Hattie McDaniel became the first African American woman to win an Oscar, for her role as Mammy in Gone With The Wind. The actress, who appeared in more than 300 films, donated her Best Supporting Actress award to Howard University, where it was displayed in the fine arts complex. However, the Oscar went missing in the 1960s. Nobody seems to know exactly what happened to the award or when, but it is still missing. There are rumours that it was stolen by students from the display case.

5. Rachel Griffiths’ stolen Golden Globe and SAG awards Rachel Griffiths (Yui Mok/PA) Australian actress Rachel Griffiths revealed that her Golden Globe and two SAG (screen actors guild) awards were stolen from her home in 2016. Griffiths received all three awards for starring in HBO drama series Six Feet Under.

Appearing on Perth’s 96FM, the actress said: “Funnily enough I had a bit of a break-in last year and three of my awards got taken and I’m in the process of trying to get new ones.”

Press Association