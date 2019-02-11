For anyone harbouring a grudge against an ex, there are a wealth of ways to express your feelings this Valentine’s Day.

5 things you can name after your ex this Valentine’s Day

While doing physical harm to a former significant other is generally frowned upon, there’s nothing to stop you giving their name to a hapless insect, for example, and tossing it to a hungry animal before letting nature take its course.

Here are some of the other vengeful things you can do in your ex’s name on February 14.

1. A cockroach

What's the perfect Valentine's Day gift? ❤️ Naming a cockroach after your ex, of course! Message us your ex's name and... Posted by El Paso Zoo on Monday, February 4, 2019

Tell your ex exactly what you think of them by having a cockroach named after them, thanks to the romantics at El Paso Zoo in Texas.

You can then watch live on Facebook as keepers feed your ex’s creepy crawly namesake to a meerkat. Simples.

2. A salmon

❤️Saving Wildlife with LOVE❤️ Let our 1000 pound brown bears tear into your ex… Did you fall hook, line, and sinker for... Posted by Wildlife Images Rehabilitation & Education Center on Saturday, February 9, 2019

If there’s something fishy about your ex, this might be the one for you.

For around £15 you can pay to give a salmon your ex’s name and then watch as it’s tossed to a hungry bear by staff at Oregon’s Wildlife Images Rehabilitation & Education Centre.

3. A worm

Enjoy your Valentine's Day this year! For a $2 donation, name a mealworm, beetle, or waxworm after your worm of an ex... Posted by Richmond Wildlife Center on Friday, February 8, 2019

At the Richmond Wildlife Centre, it’s worms and beetles being given the treatment.

“For that truly terrible ex, make a $5 donation and name a hornworm after your ex and watch that horned devil be devoured,” the centre wrote in a Facebook post.

“​Your worthless ex can finally do something nice – their namesake helping us to feed the animals in our care.”

4. A snake

Is your ex a snake 🐍? If so, now is your opportunity to cement their ‘snaky status’ this Valentine's Day by naming a... Posted by WILD LIFE Sydney Zoo on Sunday, February 3, 2019

If you’ve got no real desire to see your ex devoured by some sharp-toothed predator but still want them to know exactly what you think of them, you could take the approach of getting a snake named after them.

That offer comes courtesy of Wild Life Sydney Zoo, and to add a bit spice the reptile in question is a deadly venomous brown snake.

5. A cupcake

If a cupcake seems to lack some of the spite of a cockroach or a snake, make sure you pay attention to the video.

As well as a delicious sweet snack with your ex’s name on it, this Heart Broken gift set from Mr Cupcakes also comes with a gold-plated chocolate hammer with which to exact some sweet, cathartic revenge. Smashing!

