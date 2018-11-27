5 things we learned from Andy Murray’s impromptu Instagram Q&A

As Andy Murray continues to prepare for the 2019 season, the British tennis star found some time while stuck in traffic to answer the questions the fans are itching to ask.

The 31-year-old, who has won three grand slam titles in his career, has been recovering from hip surgery and hopes to make a strong return in January.

But what did he have to say to his 1.5 million Instagram followers? Murray took to Instagram Stories to enlighten them.

1. He’s a fan of Bruno.

Murray first answered a question on Sacha Baron Cohen, stating Bruno – a flamboyant Austrian looking for fame in America – as his favourite character from the comic actor’s repertoire.

2. He leaves his Christmas shopping late.

Meanwhile it seems Murray has strong opinions when it comes to gathering Christmas gifts. It’s all about the last-minute deals for the Scot.

3. He has a good memory.

Murray also joked he would “probably not” return to the Citi Open in Washington next year, after he was criticised by the tournament director for withdrawing from his 2018 quarter-final, citing exhaustion.

4. He knows his biscuits.

Back to less serious matters, Murray opted for a Jammy Dodger when asked what biscuit he would be…

5. He’s a deep thinker.

And the Q&A took a theological twist when the former world number one offered his opinion on religion – more than just a good tennis player is Andy.

