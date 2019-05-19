£30,000 raised after model railway exhibition vandalised

A crowdfunding page to raise money for a model railway exhibition completely trashed by vandals has gained more than £30,000 in donations.

Stands were overturned and layouts were destroyed at a school in Stamford, Lincolnshire, on Saturday, where the Market Deeping Model Railway Club was holding its annual show.

The club said months of planning goes into the exhibition, adding some of the models on display were “irreplaceable”.

Chairman Peter Davies told the BBC: “Models that were made over years were trodden on and thrown around. It’s a total wanton destruction of the highest order.

“I’ve never experienced anything like it. A hurricane would have done less damage.”

He said the club had been overwhelmed with offers of support and thanked well-wishers for their help.

Four youths were arrested in connection with the incident but have since been released on conditional police bail pending further inquiries.

Lincolnshire Police were alerted to the incident by a local resident when noises were heard coming from Queen Eleanor School shortly before 4am.

