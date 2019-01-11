News And Finally

Friday 11 January 2019

19-month-old Rangers fan goes viral with adorable goal celebration

Angelo Chapman’s reaction has turned him into an internet superstar.

(KellyLouise Ballantyne)
By Alistair Mason, Press Association

A football-mad 19-month-old boy has gone viral with his adorable reaction to Rangers’ goal in the Old Firm derby.

In the clip, Angelo George Chapman can be seen jumping out of his chair as Ryan Jack’s winner crosses the line, before running up and down with his arms held high shouting “goal”.

Angelo was watching a rerun of the December 29 clash with his family on New Year’s Day when the video was taken by his mum Kelly-Louise Ballantyne.

The video was posted to Instagram by dad Robert Chapman at the time, but was picked up by a Rangers fan account on Twitter on Thursday and has taken the internet by storm.

It’s since been widely shared by fans and players alike, including former Chelsea defender Mario Melchiot and even Rangers themselves.

“The reaction has been brilliant, seeing how people appreciate that it’s a natural reaction to seeing a goal scored,” Robert told the Press Association.

Angelo is “always kicking a ball about the house” and gets excited whenever there’s a game on TV.

Robert said: “He is like this with most football to be honest but when he watches Rangers goals he seems to react that way.”

Press Association

