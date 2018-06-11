News And Finally

Monday 11 June 2018

17 hilarious tweets from the Wheel Of Fortune parody account rising to stardom

‘The mouth of Janice.’

The game show was once hosted by Bradley Walsh in the UK (Phil Noble/PA)
The game show was once hosted by Bradley Walsh in the UK (Phil Noble/PA)

By Edd Dracott, Press Association

Parody Twitter accounts aren’t in short supply, so when one comes along that is genuinely funny it rapidly stands out from the crowd.

Wheel Of Fortune Answers only posted its first tweet on June 5 but already has more than 70,000 followers and it’s easy to see why.

The account brilliantly reimagines answers to unfinished questions from the hit US game show, which was once hosted by Bradley Walsh in the UK. Here are 17 of its most popular posts to date.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News