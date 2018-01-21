News And Finally

Monday 22 January 2018

16 of the best signs from women’s marches in the US, Canada and the UK

Dogs and men joined the protests too!

(Rodger Mallison/AP)
By Taylor Heyman

As the first anniversary of Donald Trump’s inauguration rolled around on Saturday, so did the anniversary of women’s marches around the globe.

Thousands of women turned out in North America and the UK over the weekend to continue to protest for a plethora of causes including immigration reform, transgender rights, racial equality, LGBTQ rights and women’s rights, among others

Here are some of the best signs spotted at the protests in the UK, Canada and the USA.


1. Girl Power

ipanews_a6bd1535-85da-448b-8c32-0bcb8bb65459_embedded203065
Peighton Letizia, 3, holds a "girl power" sign during a march in Wisconsin, US (Sarah Kloepping/AP)

2. Government control

ipanews_a6bd1535-85da-448b-8c32-0bcb8bb65459_embedded203078
A woman's witty sign in Chicago on Saturday (Ashlee Rezin/AP)

3. Spray paint

ipanews_a6bd1535-85da-448b-8c32-0bcb8bb65459_embedded203081
Grafitti in LA (Jae C. Hong/AP)

4. Love and support for trans people

ipanews_a6bd1535-85da-448b-8c32-0bcb8bb65459_embedded203465
A protester holds up a signs in support of the transgender community in Montreal, Canada (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press/AP)

5. The umbrella

ipanews_a6bd1535-85da-448b-8c32-0bcb8bb65459_embedded203084
An umbrella reads "Empower Women" in Seattle on Saturday (Ted S. Warren/AP)

6. Texas speaks

ipanews_a6bd1535-85da-448b-8c32-0bcb8bb65459_embedded203145
Women and men hold a variety of signs in Fort Worth, Texas (Rodger Mallison/AP)

7. I’m with her

ipanews_a6bd1535-85da-448b-8c32-0bcb8bb65459_embedded203154
Two women hold an I'm with her sign in New York ( Craig Ruttle/AP)

8. Don’t upset Grandma

ipanews_a6bd1535-85da-448b-8c32-0bcb8bb65459_embedded203162
Jay and Peggy Chiappa at the start of the Women's March in Philadelphia (David Maialetti/AP)

9. Equal means equal – for all

ipanews_a6bd1535-85da-448b-8c32-0bcb8bb65459_embedded203480

10. Missing Sunday Brunch


11. Smashing glass ceilings

ipanews_a6bd1535-85da-448b-8c32-0bcb8bb65459_embedded203175
Glass ceilings being smashed on a rainy London afternoon (Laura Stuart-Berry/PA)

12. Girls become women

ipanews_a6bd1535-85da-448b-8c32-0bcb8bb65459_embedded203183
A woman holds a sign in London, UK (Laura Stuart-Berry/PA)

13. Spaniels against sexism

ipanews_a6bd1535-85da-448b-8c32-0bcb8bb65459_embedded203348
(Jeannie Dumas/PA)

14. Sausage rolls, not gender roles

ipanews_a6bd1535-85da-448b-8c32-0bcb8bb65459_embedded203337
(Jessica Rushing/Twitter/PA)

15. Stay woke

ipanews_a6bd1535-85da-448b-8c32-0bcb8bb65459_embedded203487


16. Leslie says Knope

ipanews_a6bd1535-85da-448b-8c32-0bcb8bb65459_embedded203489

Press Association

