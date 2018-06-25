News And Finally

16 of the best pet names people have ever heard

From Bun Jovi to Emily Chickenson, what a list this is.

What are the most creative pet names? (Jens Meyer/AP)
What are the most creative pet names? (Jens Meyer/AP)

It might not be the most important question in the world, but it has produced some hilarious answers: “What’s the best name for a pet you’ve ever heard?”

That’s the question Reddit user Rumplemoveskins asked users of the forum-based website, so without further ado here are 16 of the best names for dogs, cats, chickens and even a snake.

1. Kicking things off, this very literal pairing.

“My gym teacher, Mr. Mann, named his dog ‘Mr. Dogg'” – MaishaKuhn

Funny Dog GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

2, 3 and 4. These marvellous rabbit names.

Comment from discussion MBE1993’s comment from discussion "What’s the best name for a pet you’ve ever heard?".

5. Smol tortoise.

“Small tortoise named Snooze Button.” – HawaiianShirtsOR

Turtle Tortoise GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

6. Lord of the check-ins is up next.

Comment from discussion Tru-N-False’s comment from discussion "What’s the best name for a pet you’ve ever heard?".

7. How about this absolutely genius snake name?

“Al Dente for a snake. It’s spaghetti with a little bite.” – Magical_Gravy

Jungle Book Snake GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

8. Keep an eye out for this ferret at parades when he SHOULD BE AT SCHOOL.

Comment from discussion GwenDylan’s comment from discussion "What’s the best name for a pet you’ve ever heard?".

9. Gone feeshing.

“We just got an office fish at my job and created a poll to name him. One of the names that is taking the lead is Feesh” – RinebooDersh

Finding Nemo Disney GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

10. This chicken’s a poet and it didn’t even know it.

Comment from discussion SquillSquill’s comment from discussion "What’s the best name for a pet you’ve ever heard?".

11. Pasta the cat, not to be confused with your friend and mine, Al Dente the snake.

“We had a cat named Pasta. She was kind of weird so it fit.” – vsapp7

Lady And The Tramp Kiss GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

12 and 13. Some excellent scientific punnery at work here.

Comment from discussion backupKDC6794’s comment from discussion "What’s the best name for a pet you’ve ever heard?".

14 and 15. Kat and doug… cat and dog…

“Had a cat named katherine, or kat for short. And a dog named Doug…. Doug and kat my dog and cat.” – VanDriver85

Catdog GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

16. And finally…

Comment from discussion carjansen’s comment from discussion "What’s the best name for a pet you’ve ever heard?".

… Chunk.

