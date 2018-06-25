It might not be the most important question in the world, but it has produced some hilarious answers: “What’s the best name for a pet you’ve ever heard?”

It might not be the most important question in the world, but it has produced some hilarious answers: “What’s the best name for a pet you’ve ever heard?”

16 of the best pet names people have ever heard

That’s the question Reddit user Rumplemoveskins asked users of the forum-based website, so without further ado here are 16 of the best names for dogs, cats, chickens and even a snake.

1. Kicking things off, this very literal pairing. “My gym teacher, Mr. Mann, named his dog ‘Mr. Dogg'” – MaishaKuhn

“Small tortoise named Snooze Button.” – HawaiianShirtsOR 6. Lord of the check-ins is up next.

8. Keep an eye out for this ferret at parades when he SHOULD BE AT SCHOOL.

“We just got an office fish at my job and created a poll to name him. One of the names that is taking the lead is Feesh” – RinebooDersh 10. This chicken’s a poet and it didn’t even know it.

Press Association