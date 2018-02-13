News And Finally

Tuesday 13 February 2018

16 genuinely useful pronunciation tips from Uefa for the Champions League knockout stage

Have you been pronouncing these correctly?

Chelsea's Eden Hazard during a Champions League game
Chelsea's Eden Hazard during a Champions League game

By Max McLean, Press Association

Wondering whether or not you’ve been mispronouncing your favourite footballer’s name all this time? Well with Uefa.com’s handy guide, all will become clear.

With the Champions League knockout stage upon us, Uefa.com has picked out some of the more difficult names to pronounce from the 16 sides still left in the competition.

From Messi to Mignolet, Hazard to Higuain, here’s one name from each team to perfect.

Barcelona

Lionel Messi – Lee-oh-nell

ipanews_d508db79-52fd-4ff7-9945-681d58929190_embedded233843748
Barcelona's Lionel Messi

Lionel as in Lyon, not the king of the jungle.

Basel

Taulant Xhaka – Tow (to rhyme with cow)-lant Jacka

ipanews_d508db79-52fd-4ff7-9945-681d58929190_embedded308399
Basel's Taulant Xhaka

Granit Xhaka’s brother Taulant, “Tow (to rhyme with cow)-lant Jacka”, according to Uefa.

Bayern Munich

Robert Lewandowski – Le-van-dov-ski

ipanews_d508db79-52fd-4ff7-9945-681d58929190_embedded232257809
Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski

As Uefa points out, the Polish “w” is pronounced like an English “v”.

Besiktas

Oguzhan Ozyakup – Oh-zyan Erz-ya-koop

ipanews_d508db79-52fd-4ff7-9945-681d58929190_embedded308390
Besiktas' Oguzhan Ozyakup

The former Arsenal youth player’s name might trip a few people up.

Chelsea

Eden Hazard – Ay-den

ipanews_d508db79-52fd-4ff7-9945-681d58929190_embedded234937198
Chelsea's Eden Hazard

That’s Eden as in maiden, rather than the Garden of Eden.

Juventus

Gonzalo Higuain – Ee-gway-een

ipanews_d508db79-52fd-4ff7-9945-681d58929190_embedded231557186
Juventus' Gonzalo Higuain has a shot on goal

This guy made it all the way to the final last season, so you might want to familiarise yourself with his name.

Liverpool

Simon Mignolet – See-mon Min-yo-lay

ipanews_d508db79-52fd-4ff7-9945-681d58929190_embedded234726508
Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet

Simon Mignolet might be kept from the starting XI by Loris Karius, but if he does play you’ll know the “g” is silent.

Manchester City

Gabriel Jesus – Jay-zooss

ipanews_d508db79-52fd-4ff7-9945-681d58929190_embedded234091715
Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus

Will this put an end to the Jesus puns?

Manchester United

David De Gea – De Hayer

ipanews_d508db79-52fd-4ff7-9945-681d58929190_embedded234761960
Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea

Much like Mignolet, United’s keeper drops the “g” in his name.

Paris St-Germain


Adrien Rabiot – Ad-ree-an Rab-yo

ipanews_d508db79-52fd-4ff7-9945-681d58929190_embedded232783267
A Celtic player challenges Paris St-Germain’s Adrien Rabiot during the UEFA Champions League, Group B match at Celtic Park, Glasgow

“The French language’s many vowels continue to confound English speakers,” says Uefa.com. No excuses for getting Adrien Rabiot’s name wrong, though.

Porto

Iker Casillas – Ee-care Ca-see-yass

ipanews_d508db79-52fd-4ff7-9945-681d58929190_embedded308372
Porto goalkeeper Iker Casillas

Of legendary goalkeeper Iker Casillas, Uefa.com says: “Years of effort have almost eradicated the English tendency to pronounce Iker Casillas’s first name as if he worked as an optician (eye care).”

Real Madrid

Toni Kroos – Crows

ipanews_d508db79-52fd-4ff7-9945-681d58929190_embedded233541012
Real Madrid’s Toni Kroos

Only nine letters in Toni Kroos’ name, but so many ways to get it wrong.

Roma

Radja Nainggolan – Nine-go-lon

ipanews_d508db79-52fd-4ff7-9945-681d58929190_embedded233526556
Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois (left) and Roma’s Radja Nainggolan

The 29-year-old has failed to score in this year’s Champions League competition. Will he give commentators a chance to say his name correctly in the knockout stage?

Sevilla

Daniel Carrico – Car-hiss-oh

ipanews_d508db79-52fd-4ff7-9945-681d58929190_embedded308363
Sevilla footballer Daniel Carrico

The “c” at the end of Daniel Carrico’s surname is pronounced as a double “s”. It actually has a tail underneath known as a cedilla.

Shakhtar Donetsk

Yaroslav Rakitskiy – Rack-its-key

ipanews_d508db79-52fd-4ff7-9945-681d58929190_embedded308359
Shakhtar Donetsk footballer Yaroslav Rakitskiy

This pronunciation actually makes a lot of sense.

Tottenham

Toby Alderweireld – Al-der-way-reld

ipanews_d508db79-52fd-4ff7-9945-681d58929190_embedded233480368
Tottenham Hotspur's Toby Alderweireld

Al-der-way-reld’s a stage, and all the men and women merely footballers.

To see Uefa.com’s full pronunciation guide, click here.

Press Association

Promoted Links

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Promoted Links

Editors Choice

Also in World News