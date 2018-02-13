Wondering whether or not you’ve been mispronouncing your favourite footballer’s name all this time? Well with Uefa.com’s handy guide, all will become clear.

Wondering whether or not you’ve been mispronouncing your favourite footballer’s name all this time? Well with Uefa.com’s handy guide, all will become clear.

16 genuinely useful pronunciation tips from Uefa for the Champions League knockout stage

With the Champions League knockout stage upon us, Uefa.com has picked out some of the more difficult names to pronounce from the 16 sides still left in the competition.

From Messi to Mignolet, Hazard to Higuain, here’s one name from each team to perfect. Barcelona Lionel Messi – Lee-oh-nell

Barcelona's Lionel Messi Lionel as in Lyon, not the king of the jungle. Basel Taulant Xhaka – Tow (to rhyme with cow)-lant Jacka

Basel's Taulant Xhaka Granit Xhaka’s brother Taulant, “Tow (to rhyme with cow)-lant Jacka”, according to Uefa. Bayern Munich Robert Lewandowski – Le-van-dov-ski

Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski As Uefa points out, the Polish “w” is pronounced like an English “v”. Besiktas Oguzhan Ozyakup – Oh-zyan Erz-ya-koop

Besiktas' Oguzhan Ozyakup The former Arsenal youth player’s name might trip a few people up.

Chelsea Eden Hazard – Ay-den

Chelsea's Eden Hazard That’s Eden as in maiden, rather than the Garden of Eden. Juventus Gonzalo Higuain – Ee-gway-een

Juventus' Gonzalo Higuain has a shot on goal This guy made it all the way to the final last season, so you might want to familiarise yourself with his name. Liverpool Simon Mignolet – See-mon Min-yo-lay

Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet Simon Mignolet might be kept from the starting XI by Loris Karius, but if he does play you’ll know the “g” is silent. Manchester City Gabriel Jesus – Jay-zooss Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus Will this put an end to the Jesus puns?

Manchester United David De Gea – De Hayer Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea Much like Mignolet, United’s keeper drops the “g” in his name. Paris St-Germain

Adrien Rabiot – Ad-ree-an Rab-yo

A Celtic player challenges Paris St-Germain’s Adrien Rabiot during the UEFA Champions League, Group B match at Celtic Park, Glasgow “The French language’s many vowels continue to confound English speakers,” says Uefa.com. No excuses for getting Adrien Rabiot’s name wrong, though. Porto Iker Casillas – Ee-care Ca-see-yass Porto goalkeeper Iker Casillas Of legendary goalkeeper Iker Casillas, Uefa.com says: “Years of effort have almost eradicated the English tendency to pronounce Iker Casillas’s first name as if he worked as an optician (eye care).”

Real Madrid Toni Kroos – Crows Real Madrid’s Toni Kroos Only nine letters in Toni Kroos’ name, but so many ways to get it wrong. Roma Radja Nainggolan – Nine-go-lon

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois (left) and Roma’s Radja Nainggolan The 29-year-old has failed to score in this year’s Champions League competition. Will he give commentators a chance to say his name correctly in the knockout stage? Sevilla Daniel Carrico – Car-hiss-oh Sevilla footballer Daniel Carrico The “c” at the end of Daniel Carrico’s surname is pronounced as a double “s”. It actually has a tail underneath known as a cedilla.

Shakhtar Donetsk Yaroslav Rakitskiy – Rack-its-key Shakhtar Donetsk footballer Yaroslav Rakitskiy This pronunciation actually makes a lot of sense. Tottenham Toby Alderweireld – Al-der-way-reld

Tottenham Hotspur's Toby Alderweireld Al-der-way-reld’s a stage, and all the men and women merely footballers. To see Uefa.com’s full pronunciation guide, click here.

