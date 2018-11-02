Have you ever wondered what your slogan would be if you ran for political office? Well, have no fear, because a Twitter user has come up with with a rather clever way for you to find out.

Have you ever wondered what your slogan would be if you ran for political office? Well, have no fear, because a Twitter user has come up with with a rather clever way for you to find out.

15 powerful campaign slogans and the formula for coming up with your own

The trick? Use your last name and the last text you sent – et voila.

Your campaign slogan is your last name + ":" + the last text you sent.



Mine is



"Dranger: yeah not everyone drives on Sunset Blvd" — Eden Dranger (@Eden_Eats) November 1, 2018

Here are 15 of the best slogans people have come up with.

1. Nails are everything.

Oh great, now it's



"DRANGER: 💅💅💅💅" — Eden Dranger (@Eden_Eats) November 1, 2018

2. This is important.

Comstock -we need more BBQ sauce — Marc Comstock (@Marc_Comstock) November 1, 2018

3. Optimism is everything.

Goad: It could be worse, I suppose. — Kate Goad (@katehutch) November 1, 2018

4. Too much information or what you needed to head to the polls?

“Stetten: my gyno says my cervix looks EXCELLENT” — Melissa Stetten (@MelissaStetten) November 1, 2018

5. Because we believe in the most important meal of the day.

"Jollett: OK let's do this breakfast thing." — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) November 1, 2018

6. An apology from the heart.

Haggar: Sorry We Keep Missing Each Other — Daley Haggar (@d_haggar) November 2, 2018

7. Message loud and clear – they’ve got this.

capatch: sorry i just got this — blaine capatch (@blainecapatch) November 1, 2018

8. That’s one way to find the answers.

Pew: Let Me See Your Homework — NaGaDeMon Annette 💖 (@amicae_annie) November 1, 2018

9. But lower we go.

Mitchell: "Just when I thought it was impossible to go any lower." — Oldman Talking (@SonofaMitchToo) November 1, 2018

10. The people want you to be relatable – so kudos.

Griffis: Ugh, I Hate Everyone.



Accurate and succinct. — CG (@christig) November 1, 2018

11. Nipping controversy in the bud.

Schaffhausen: That actually wasn’t me! — Emily Schaffhausen 🥂🥂 (@silly_emily3) November 1, 2018

12. Don’t mean to be cheesy but…

Medina: I got a block of sharp cheddar and I am ready to roll — Jacque Medina (@LivinMedinaLoca) November 2, 2018

13. Hard to get your head around but if it gets votes.

Rodriguez : Catch these hands ! — Alex Rodriguez (@arod_ai) November 1, 2018

14. Niche but spectacular.

Finney: "Can you bring me my Dewalt impact driver when you come by after work?" — dj finn (@_dj_finn) November 1, 2018

15. No answers only more questions – but get me into office.

Long: ?? — Chelsea Long (@itschelsealol) November 1, 2018

These are the politicians we need right now.

Press Association