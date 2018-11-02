15 powerful campaign slogans and the formula for coming up with your own
Running for political office and out of ideas? Here’s a way to cheat.
Have you ever wondered what your slogan would be if you ran for political office? Well, have no fear, because a Twitter user has come up with with a rather clever way for you to find out.
The trick? Use your last name and the last text you sent – et voila.
Your campaign slogan is your last name + ":" + the last text you sent.— Eden Dranger (@Eden_Eats) November 1, 2018
Mine is
"Dranger: yeah not everyone drives on Sunset Blvd"
Here are 15 of the best slogans people have come up with.
1. Nails are everything.
Oh great, now it's— Eden Dranger (@Eden_Eats) November 1, 2018
"DRANGER: 💅💅💅💅"
2. This is important.
Comstock -we need more BBQ sauce— Marc Comstock (@Marc_Comstock) November 1, 2018
3. Optimism is everything.
Goad: It could be worse, I suppose.— Kate Goad (@katehutch) November 1, 2018
4. Too much information or what you needed to head to the polls?
“Stetten: my gyno says my cervix looks EXCELLENT”— Melissa Stetten (@MelissaStetten) November 1, 2018
5. Because we believe in the most important meal of the day.
"Jollett: OK let's do this breakfast thing."— Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) November 1, 2018
6. An apology from the heart.
Haggar: Sorry We Keep Missing Each Other— Daley Haggar (@d_haggar) November 2, 2018
7. Message loud and clear – they’ve got this.
capatch: sorry i just got this— blaine capatch (@blainecapatch) November 1, 2018
8. That’s one way to find the answers.
Pew: Let Me See Your Homework— NaGaDeMon Annette 💖 (@amicae_annie) November 1, 2018
9. But lower we go.
Mitchell: "Just when I thought it was impossible to go any lower."— Oldman Talking (@SonofaMitchToo) November 1, 2018
10. The people want you to be relatable – so kudos.
Griffis: Ugh, I Hate Everyone.— CG (@christig) November 1, 2018
Accurate and succinct.
11. Nipping controversy in the bud.
Schaffhausen: That actually wasn’t me!— Emily Schaffhausen 🥂🥂 (@silly_emily3) November 1, 2018
12. Don’t mean to be cheesy but…
Medina: I got a block of sharp cheddar and I am ready to roll— Jacque Medina (@LivinMedinaLoca) November 2, 2018
13. Hard to get your head around but if it gets votes.
Rodriguez : Catch these hands !— Alex Rodriguez (@arod_ai) November 1, 2018
14. Niche but spectacular.
Finney: "Can you bring me my Dewalt impact driver when you come by after work?"— dj finn (@_dj_finn) November 1, 2018
15. No answers only more questions – but get me into office.
Long: ??— Chelsea Long (@itschelsealol) November 1, 2018
These are the politicians we need right now.
