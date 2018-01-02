Christmas is over, so as much as you may want to continue binge eating chocolate and watching festive films, it’s time for most of us to get back to the grind.

15 people who are going to back to work but really aren’t happy about it

Thinking about going back to work after the holiday break #backtowork #uglycrying pic.twitter.com/mSkA1Tr7Di — Adele Degrassi (@heypulice) January 2, 2018 We have to do it – but that doesn’t mean we can’t have a good old moan on Twitter before we go back to work.

1. This man’s alarm clock sounds painful. Well that’s a way to end Christmas holidays with a bump. A 5.30am alarm. — Adrian Bradley (@adebradley) January 2, 2018 2. This person has had a sleepless night – which is really not ideal.

First day back at work today after being off for 2 weeks and I literally woke up 58732 times in the night, today will be fun.. 😫😵 — Danielle Potter (@DaniellePotter3) January 2, 2018 3. The simple act of functioning has become a task for this individual. I've been barely functioning the past few days, going back to work is going to be such a shock — Sabs (@sabrinamflowers) January 2, 2018 4. Having time off is truly the best.

I couldn’t think of anything worse than going back to work tomorrow 😩😩😩😩 been so nice having time off — caits (@caitlinnaughts) January 1, 2018 5. Not the best beginning for this tweeter. First of all I woke up late, then I dropped a yogurt that burst all over my sock... #newyearsameme #newyear #firstdayback — 💁🏻 (@cxlxt) January 2, 2018 6. This man articulated the silent prayer of all those who braved the freezing commute this morning.

The thought of going back to work tomorrow is actually making me feel sick.. why can't I be a millionaire 😭 — Jake McFarlane (@JakeMcFarlane9) January 1, 2018 7. This person is so right – why do the holidays always do this? I am soooo not ok with going back to work tomorrow; this holiday break went to quick .... — *ViRg0_bEaUTé* (@Blau_Ozean) January 2, 2018 8. But of course there’s always someone trying to be positive.

Oh hell yeah, today is going to be amazing! Ready to get back to work and have an entire new vibe — Scamron Giles 🇭🇹🇵🇦 (@WESTCOASTSUMA) January 2, 2018 9. Amidst your own self-pity, spare a thought for these people.

#backtowork all the lucky people going back to work today after christmas holidays. Remember #nhs and other #999 servuces didnt have xmas or new yr off we worked over the holidays — jonie1303 (@jonie1303) January 2, 2018 Everyone complaining about going back to work, some of us worked throughout the christmas ‘break’ 🤨 — Rach. (@rach__stokes) January 2, 2018 10. This woman summarised the internal struggle we all faced this morning.

Not sure what makes me want to cry more, the state of my bank balance or the thought of going back to work Thursday — Jess (@Jesssduds) January 2, 2018 11. Once you get past the initial misery, maybe you’ll get off lightly like this man? Back to work this morning. Not that there is a lot going on yet. Admin work it is then. Hope you all had a good rest. — Mark Thomas (@MarkThomasVO) January 2, 2018 12. If the last few weeks have been spent the way they should be (eating chocolates and turkey sandwiches) then this person’s concern is universal….

Putting your work uniform on for the first time since before Christmas and having a struggle because you've over indulged the last few weeks 🙈🙈🙈 #backtowork pic.twitter.com/QwoPh5cG5Z — MR SUPERPIDGE (@superpidge) January 2, 2018 13. …as is this one. Looking forward to going back to work today, but not looking forward to going into hypoglycemic shock at 11am due to a lack of Maltesers Teasers. — Nathan Jones (@nathjones) January 2, 2018 14. This forward planning is goals for us all.

I’m thankful that I had the insight to order a new dress, arriving today, to make going back to work a little easier. — Shiv (@shivfromthebloc) January 2, 2018 15. And finally – Countdown’s lexicographer Susie Dent has dug up the most befitting word of the day. Word of the day: 'humdudgeon' (1700s) - an imaginary illness that may prevent you from getting out of bed/through the office door. Morning. — Susie Dent (@susie_dent) January 2, 2018

Press Association