News And Finally

Sunday 17 June 2018

15 of the most questionable homemade World Cup stickers from Panini Cheapskates

The stuff of nightmares.

Three home made World Cup football stickers from Panini Cheapskates – (@CheapPanini/Twitter)
Three home made World Cup football stickers from Panini Cheapskates – (@CheapPanini/Twitter)

By Max McLean, Press Association

If you’re unaware of Panini Cheapskates’ work, then prepare to become very familiar with it in a very short and uncomfortable space of time.

Alex and Sian Pratchett are the masterminds behind Panini Cheapskates. For the 2014 World Cup, they made it their mission to avoid the costs of buying football stickers to complete their tournament albums, drawing them in instead, and did so again for Euro 2016.

This year they’re doing it for the 2018 World Cup, and once again they’re doing so to raise money for charity, but if drawing 682 stickers in 32 days wasn’t hard enough, there’s another obstacle: they can’t draw.

The good news is that’s sort of the point, and with a baby in the house this time around, the pictures aren’t getting any better any time soon.

In 2016, Alex and Sian raised £4,500 – and they’re hoping to do even better this time around for the four charities they’re supporting.

It’s fair to say this is far from an easy task. On average, each sticker takes about 15 minutes to complete, totalling 170 hours of drawing by the time the World Cup final rolls around.

Let’s take a look at some of the best/worst efforts so far…

Apologies are a regular feature of Panini Cheapskates’ work. Here’s Andres Iniesta in all his glory.

This was the last thing Mohamed Salah needed.

Edinson Cavani, are you ok?

Cristiano Ronaldo is brought back down to earth with a bump after his hat-trick against Spain.

Lips.

Aaron Mooy has seen things.

Ivan Perisic takes offence at your remarks.

Here’s Luka Modric. A close-up nobody asked for.

The drawings do not improve.

Neymar failed to score in Brazil’s 1-1 opener against Switzerland. Here’s his reaction to the stalemate.

And last but not least, Steven Zuber celebrates his goal against Brazil in unsettling fashion.

Alex and Sian have a long way to go, with plenty of football still to be played. To donate to their fundraising efforts and support them on their journey, click here.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News