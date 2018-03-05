15 examples of the Change My Mind meme that show the Distracted Boyfriend has been usurped
From pizza to possums, these memes invite you to try and change people’s minds.
A tweet from a Conservative speaker and podcaster has achieved meme status, thanks to a very photoshop-able sign.
In February Steven Crowder set up a talking booth at the Texas Christian University, sporting a sign which read: “Male privilege is a myth, change my mind”.
Hello @TCU. Come one come all. #ChangeMyMind pic.twitter.com/r4U4WaFFtm— Steven Crowder (@scrowder) February 16, 2018
The only problem with the photo was the big white sign, which was ripe for parody. Twitter did just that.
Here are some of the best resulting memes, making a strong case for the best meme of 2018.
1. This possum is happy for you to change his mind
February 27, 2018
2. This meme-maker wanted to join in, but didn’t possess the skills
February 21, 2018
3. Should you persuade Crowder not to drink the contents of his mug?
February 19, 2018
4. Or perhaps enter into a debate about the male anatomy?
February 20, 2018
5. How can bees fly?
February 21, 2018
6. This age old debate, dividing nations across the globe
February 21, 2018
7. Pop Tarts are pasta, or are they?
February 21, 2018
8. Place your bets now…
February 26, 2018
9. This debate is getting spicy
Who do you think you are? pic.twitter.com/MOSA3NylAV— ABAC (@AintBigAintClev) February 25, 2018
10. Are you a cat or a dog person? We know which Crowder is…
Here at #LwC we hold no punches. No subject is too controversial. #ChangeMyMind pic.twitter.com/8W3enOhVwJ— Hopper Crowder (@HopperCrowder) February 25, 2018
11. The crossover meme
Stumped along this hidden gem on Google Images haha. #ChangeMyMind #MEMES pic.twitter.com/bcwYlTKaGp— Fresh Vrej (@Fresh_Vrej) March 1, 2018
12. Meme-ception
Swing on the spiral #ChangeMyMind pic.twitter.com/XSWKtzuigZ— SpiceBoi_Cory (@S3TPHAS3RTOS3XY) March 5, 2018
13. No need to change anyone’s mind on this one
My contribution to the #changemymind meme pic.twitter.com/UFfEDlYqHM— Jason Anarchy Self Parody Artist (@DrinkingQuest) February 23, 2018
14. Of course, conspiracy theories had to come in somewhere in this meme-fest
#changemymind pic.twitter.com/G3dA6v3kpo— Con Clavi Cornholio (@japad12) February 21, 2018
15. This meme may have taken over the world, but will it replace the distracted boyfriend meme? This person doesn’t think so
#ChangeMyMind pic.twitter.com/JlZtB5LuJZ— RegalBlade (@RegalBlade_) February 22, 2018
Press Association