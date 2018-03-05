A tweet from a Conservative speaker and podcaster has achieved meme status, thanks to a very photoshop-able sign.

15 examples of the Change My Mind meme that show the Distracted Boyfriend has been usurped

In February Steven Crowder set up a talking booth at the Texas Christian University, sporting a sign which read: “Male privilege is a myth, change my mind”.

Hello @TCU. Come one come all. #ChangeMyMind pic.twitter.com/r4U4WaFFtm — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) February 16, 2018 The only problem with the photo was the big white sign, which was ripe for parody. Twitter did just that. Here are some of the best resulting memes, making a strong case for the best meme of 2018.

1. This possum is happy for you to change his mind pic.twitter.com/UA5iGfjTNa — Bad Place Janet (@corihealey) February 27, 2018 2. This meme-maker wanted to join in, but didn’t possess the skills

pic.twitter.com/oK9xXK2shy — june (@shoe0nhead) February 21, 2018 3. Should you persuade Crowder not to drink the contents of his mug? pic.twitter.com/iBXudwXMsq — realish kyle (@RealishKyle) February 19, 2018 4. Or perhaps enter into a debate about the male anatomy?

pic.twitter.com/v4nLEr8PRz — Tim Owens (@Tim_Owens13) February 21, 2018 7. Pop Tarts are pasta, or are they?

pic.twitter.com/yPGYB7kQZd — Murphy for cruiserweight champ (Penguins 38-25-4) (@carlhagelin62) February 21, 2018 8. Place your bets now…

pic.twitter.com/VrwlD0g1LV — bambi on the ps2 (@thiccwhitey) February 26, 2018 9. This debate is getting spicy Who do you think you are? pic.twitter.com/MOSA3NylAV — ABAC (@AintBigAintClev) February 25, 2018 10. Are you a cat or a dog person? We know which Crowder is…

