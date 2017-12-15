15 Christmas tree baubles that have absolutely nothing to do with Christmas
Trust us – they are everywhere.
If you thought your Christmas tree had to be decorated with shiny baubles, stars, tinsel and all things festive, think again.
A quick look on the Great British high street proves that if you want your Christmas tree to be more tree than Christmas, there are some decidedly unfestive decorations out there.
1. Half an avocado
Urban Outfitters
If you’ll be having crushed avo on toast for breakfast on Christmas morning, you might like to accessorise your tree with this trinket.
2. A cactus
John Lewis
Why not decorate one prickly plant with another?
3. A toy dinosaur
Hema
Add a touch of prehistoric terror to your tree with this tiny dino.
4. Tower Bridge
Selfridges
If you need a London landmark on your tree, Selfridges has you covered.
5. Pokemon Go Pokeball
One for Pokemon superfans, or just people who like really sparkly things.
6. Eggs
John Lewis
Bring a little Easter to your Christmas with these eggs.
7. Mickey Mouse
Disney store
This Mickey Mouse bauble is resolutely non-festive, and you kind of have to respect that.
8. A bottle of Bourbon
Urban Outfitters
If a mulled wine bauble seems a little cliched, try this bottle of bourbon instead.
9. Union Jack trainer
John Lewis
For all true British patriots who also love sneakers.
10. Pizza
Urban Outfitters
We all love pizza – but imagine a veggie supreme instead of a turkey for Christmas lunch. It would cause outrage.
11. Hawaiian Surfboard
Harrods
This Hawaiian themed surfboard offers a little ray of sunshine in the cold weather.
12. Panda
Selfridges
Pandas are adorable, but this little guy is crying out for a tiny Christmas hat to get him in the festive spirit.
13. A pineapple
Urban Outfitters
Arguably the least Christmassy of all the fruits – even with the added glitter.
14. Number 10 Downing Street door
Parliament shop
This cute Number 10 door Christmas decoration will set you back £18.95. pic.twitter.com/xezXDPRhYi— Nicola Irwin (@nci1) December 11, 2017
Even politics is trying to find a way onto your Christmas tree with this bauble of Number 10.
15. Donald Trump presidential campaign cap
Official Donald Trump merchandise
Not the kind of red hat you traditionally associate with Christmas, but it would certainly be a talking point over your festive turkey.
Press Association