If you thought your Christmas tree had to be decorated with shiny baubles, stars, tinsel and all things festive, think again.

15 Christmas tree baubles that have absolutely nothing to do with Christmas

A quick look on the Great British high street proves that if you want your Christmas tree to be more tree than Christmas, there are some decidedly unfestive decorations out there.

1. Half an avocado Urban Outfitters Maariyah Pathan/PA If you’ll be having crushed avo on toast for breakfast on Christmas morning, you might like to accessorise your tree with this trinket.

2. A cactus John Lewis Cactus Maariyah Pathan/ Press Association Why not decorate one prickly plant with another?

3. A toy dinosaur Hema Dinosaur Maariyah Pathan/Press Association Add a touch of prehistoric terror to your tree with this tiny dino.

4. Tower Bridge Selfridges Maariyah Pathan/Press Association If you need a London landmark on your tree, Selfridges has you covered.

5. Pokemon Go Pokeball VVarsany via Etsy

Pokemon Go Pokeball (Etsy) One for Pokemon superfans, or just people who like really sparkly things.

6. Eggs John Lewis Eggs Maariyah Pathan/ PA Bring a little Easter to your Christmas with these eggs.

7. Mickey Mouse Disney store Mickey Mouse Maariyah Pathan/Press Association This Mickey Mouse bauble is resolutely non-festive, and you kind of have to respect that.

8. A bottle of Bourbon Urban Outfitters Maariyah Pathan/Press Association If a mulled wine bauble seems a little cliched, try this bottle of bourbon instead. 9. Union Jack trainer John Lewis

Union Jack trainer (Maariyah Pathan/ Press Association) For all true British patriots who also love sneakers. 10. Pizza Urban Outfitters Pizza We all love pizza – but imagine a veggie supreme instead of a turkey for Christmas lunch. It would cause outrage.

11. Hawaiian Surfboard Harrods Hawaiin Surfboard (Harrods) This Hawaiian themed surfboard offers a little ray of sunshine in the cold weather. 12. Panda Selfridges

Panda Maariyah Pathan/ Press Association Pandas are adorable, but this little guy is crying out for a tiny Christmas hat to get him in the festive spirit. 13. A pineapple Urban Outfitters Pineapple Maariyah Pathan/Press Association Arguably the least Christmassy of all the fruits – even with the added glitter.

14. Number 10 Downing Street door Parliament shop This cute Number 10 door Christmas decoration will set you back £18.95. pic.twitter.com/xezXDPRhYi — Nicola Irwin (@nci1) December 11, 2017 Even politics is trying to find a way onto your Christmas tree with this bauble of Number 10. 15. Donald Trump presidential campaign cap Official Donald Trump merchandise

Trump bauble https://shop.donaldjtrump.com/ Not the kind of red hat you traditionally associate with Christmas, but it would certainly be a talking point over your festive turkey.

