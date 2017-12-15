News And Finally

Sunday 24 December 2017

15 Christmas tree baubles that have absolutely nothing to do with Christmas

Trust us – they are everywhere.

Christmas baubles (Maariyah Pathan/Press Association)
By Maariyah Pathan

If you thought your Christmas tree had to be decorated with shiny baubles, stars, tinsel and all things festive, think again.

A quick look on the Great British high street proves that if you want your Christmas tree to be more tree than Christmas, there are some decidedly unfestive decorations out there.

1. Half an avocado

Urban Outfitters

Maariyah Pathan/PA

If you’ll be having crushed avo on toast for breakfast on Christmas morning, you might like to accessorise your tree with this trinket.

2. A cactus

John Lewis

Cactus Maariyah Pathan/ Press Association

Why not decorate one prickly plant with another?

3. A toy dinosaur

Hema

Dinosaur Maariyah Pathan/Press Association

Add a touch of prehistoric terror to your tree with this tiny dino.

4. Tower Bridge

Selfridges

Maariyah Pathan/Press Association

If you need a London landmark on your tree, Selfridges has you covered.

5. Pokemon Go Pokeball

VVarsany via Etsy

Pokemon Go Pokeball (Etsy)

One for Pokemon superfans, or just people who like really sparkly things.

6. Eggs

John Lewis

Eggs Maariyah Pathan/ PA

Bring a little Easter to your Christmas with these eggs.

7. Mickey Mouse

Disney store

Mickey Mouse Maariyah Pathan/Press Association

This Mickey Mouse bauble is resolutely non-festive, and you kind of have to respect that.

8. A bottle of Bourbon

Urban Outfitters

Maariyah Pathan/Press Association

If a mulled wine bauble seems a little cliched, try this bottle of bourbon instead.

9. Union Jack trainer

John Lewis

Union Jack trainer (Maariyah Pathan/ Press Association)

For all true British patriots who also love sneakers.

10. Pizza

Urban Outfitters

Pizza

We all love pizza – but imagine a veggie supreme instead of a turkey for Christmas lunch. It would cause outrage.

11. Hawaiian Surfboard

Harrods

Hawaiin Surfboard (Harrods)

This Hawaiian themed surfboard offers a little ray of sunshine in the cold weather.

12. Panda

Selfridges

Panda Maariyah Pathan/ Press Association

Pandas are adorable, but this little guy is crying out for a tiny Christmas hat to get him in the festive spirit.

13. A pineapple

Urban Outfitters

Pineapple Maariyah Pathan/Press Association

Arguably the least Christmassy of all the fruits – even with the added glitter.

14. Number 10 Downing Street door

Parliament shop

Even politics is trying to find a way onto your Christmas tree with this bauble of Number 10.

15. Donald Trump presidential campaign cap

Official Donald Trump merchandise

Trump bauble https://shop.donaldjtrump.com/

Not the kind of red hat you traditionally associate with Christmas, but it would certainly be a talking point over your festive turkey.

