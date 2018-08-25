Sweary, witty and oh so hilarious – Scottish twitter is a thing of beauty.

Sweary, witty and oh so hilarious – Scottish twitter is a thing of beauty.

14 tweets that’ll make you wish you were Scottish

From the weather to world politics, there really is a Scottish tweet for everything.

Relationships

Relationship status: Single but cannae be arsed to mingle xxx — Chris Gray (@Gray__Z) August 6, 2018

canny deal wi materialistic ppl, ur bf bought u a louis vuitton bag??? aye well mine bought me a kfc n I can tell u who is happier hen — Demi (@xdeminess) March 28, 2016

Politics

Theresa May looks like the kinda woman when u where younger and your ball went inty her garden she'd get her husband to go oot and burst it — Jamie (@jamiecostello98) April 19, 2017

English/Scottish rivalry

English: wee guys

Scottish: shaggers — Scottish Tweets (@Scottish_Tweets) August 3, 2018

Shopping

Went inty the shop for sweeties after work n the burd said 'you look how a feel pal' you better feel fantastic then ya cheeky boot — Gaul Plancy (@paul_glancy) February 6, 2017

Food

Maw keeps buying dark chocolate biscuits knowin fine well am allergic tae it hinkin it’ll stop me tanning them 😂 hink again Alison hen get the epi-pen ready — Kaneo (@Kaneo_67) November 13, 2017

The world of work

Are u even at work if u and your work pals don't say 'i can't be arsed' every single time you walk past each over — Drew Todd (@dreewtoddx) August 13, 2017

My maws actual more concerned wae my work than me, when u working next? U working tomorrow? Time u start? U driving there? So how was work? Wits ur manager like? Was it busy? Were YOU busy? Wit were u doing? Did u get a break? Did u get food? Time u finish? When u working next? — Iain Robb (@Iain_Robb97) February 10, 2018

Battery life

Battery’s on your telly remote last forever man 😂 stops working just give it a wack n it starts working again for another 3 year — CaseyBlackett (@CaseyBlackett1) June 18, 2018

Art imitating life

So grandad was at a sportsman’s dinner and bought a 10ft X 4ft picture of the forth rail bridge. Seemingly he forgot he could just open da blinds 🤣🤣 granny not happy with him 🤦‍♂️😂😂 pic.twitter.com/8kYCS4MKkU — Murphy Green (@no1border) June 11, 2018

Weather

I’m not saying Scottish people lose all sense of perspective when there’s a wee bit of sunshine but I just saw a woman doing her ironing in her front garden. — Dan Paris (@_DanParis) April 29, 2018

Scottish Twitter has become so ubiquitous on the platform that memes are even beginning to follow it.

The latest to emerge features the character Merida from the Disney Pixar movie Brave.

The meme was sparked by a trailer for Wreck It Ralph 2, which shows the character leaving her fellow princesses stumped by her accent.

“The police came tae ma door and told me my dugs were chasing people on bikes ma dugs don't even have bikes” pic.twitter.com/SJEpKVEwtd — sally cantirino ⚡️ (@thisquietcity) August 13, 2018

Asked the burd in Krispy kremes for 5 Nutella donuts and she says "have you got any nut allergies" aye pal I'm planning suicide by donut pic.twitter.com/2SvIk2dPOa — bradley (@traitorbaby) August 13, 2018

Yep, we all wish we were Scottish now.

Press Association