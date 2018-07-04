14 selfless things Twitter reckons #GarethSouthgateWould definitely do

Gareth Southgate might be the man behind England’s route to the quarter-finals of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, but he also just seems like a really nice fella.

Gareth Southgate might be the man behind England’s route to the quarter-finals of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, but he also just seems like a really nice fella.

And that’s the inspiration behind the #GarethSouthgateWould hashtag, exploring the various kind acts it’s easy to picture him carrying out.

Here are 14 of the best – from cinema etiquette to getting the bill, this is how the public sees England’s manager.

1. Vegan barbecue

#GarethSouthgateWould make sure that vegans are catered for at his BBQs. — Jon Robyns 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🦁🦁🦁 (@JRobyns) July 4, 2018

2. Car trouble

#GarethSouthgateWould happily pull over and offer you his jump leads if he saw you struggling with a dead battery, even though it would wreak havoc with his day. — HLTCO (@HLTCO) July 4, 2018

3. Cinema etiquette

#GarethSouthgateWould unwrap all his sweets *before* he got into the cinema. — Phlegm Clandango. (@Cain_Unable) July 4, 2018

4. Curriculum Vitae

#GarethSouthgateWould proof read your CV and get back to you with constructive feedback within an hour. — It's Pendell to Campbell, Campbell to Rio (@thisismattyp) July 4, 2018

5. Shared fridge

#GarethSouthgateWould send a group email saying he didn’t mind who ate his yoghurt in the fridge and accept he probably didn’t write his name clearly enough on it. He would then enquire how many yoghurts he should bring in for everyone tomorrow — 𝚂𝚎𝚕𝚒𝚗𝚊 𝙹 🐿📖 (@OfSelina) July 4, 2018

6. McDonald’s milkshake

#GarethSouthgateWould laugh and tell you not to worry about it if your kid was having a tantrum and lashed Maccies milkshake on his good chinos — Emma (@scousepie) July 4, 2018

7. Community service

#GarethSouthgateWould pop in to make sure your nan's ok while you're on holiday, get her a bit of shopping in and sit with her to watch Countdown. — Jane James (@TheJaneJames) July 4, 2018

8. The bill

#GarethSouthgateWould Pay an equal share of the restaurant bill, even though he didn't have a starter and only drank the tap water. — Richard Peach (@RichardCPeach) July 4, 2018

9. Spoilers

#GarethSouthgateWould stop a conversation about Game of Thrones half way through and say “Has everyone seen it? Dave? No? Right then... let’s talk about something else so we don’t spoil it for Dave” — Мiск Соорег (@themickcooper) July 4, 2018

10. You first

#GarethSouthgateWould get asked what he wanted at the bar & would reply "Actually this guy was here first." — Phlegm Clandango. (@Cain_Unable) July 4, 2018

11. Car share

#GarethSouthgateWould give you a lift into town even though he was going in the opposite direction — 🌳🐾Äs... (@merryme300) July 4, 2018

12. Cashier number 66, please

#GarethSouthgateWould let you go in front at the checkout with a full trolley when he’s only got a pint of milk — Tom Logan (@tominatorlogan) July 4, 2018

13. Parking

#GarethSouthgateWould come up to you at the parking ticket machine and say ‘hey I’ve got an hour left on mine and I’m now leaving, do you want it?’ — Charlie (@birchfest) July 4, 2018

14. This hashtag

#GarethSouthgateWould look at these and say “‘No really, anyone would do the same thing” — Peter (@drpeterwilliams) July 4, 2018

Press Association