Friday 11 May 2018

14 Premier League memes only fantasy football managers will understand

From missing the deadline to the pain of picking a captain.

Merci Arsene sign (John Walton/EMPICS Sport)
By Edd Dracott and Max McLean, Press Association

With the relegation battle and top-four race looking like a foregone conclusion and the champions already crowned, you’d be forgiven for thinking there’s not much excitement to be had in the Premier League’s final round of fixtures.

If you’re one of the millions of fantasy football managers out there however, it’s crunch time after a hard-fought season across mini-leagues – your final team selection headache and last chance to bag some points.

To celebrate before the end, here are some memes made from pictures of the Premier League – accompanied by some truths only fantasy footballers will understand.

1. Footballers make great puns.

ipanews_4ad4d45a-9284-43be-b1ed-6d1de43f8c08_embedded681057
Mourinho with a notepad

2. Stubbornness can hurt.

ipanews_4ad4d45a-9284-43be-b1ed-6d1de43f8c08_embedded681112
Zaha celebrating

3. Managers can’t be trusted.

4. Time always gets away from you at least once.

ipanews_4ad4d45a-9284-43be-b1ed-6d1de43f8c08_embedded681087
A goal is scored against Watford

5. Life’s not fair.

ipanews_4ad4d45a-9284-43be-b1ed-6d1de43f8c08_embedded681297
Kane looking dejected and celebrating

6. Think with your head not your heart.

ipanews_4ad4d45a-9284-43be-b1ed-6d1de43f8c08_embedded681105
Guardiola and Sanchez

7. Players can surprise you.

ipanews_4ad4d45a-9284-43be-b1ed-6d1de43f8c08_embedded681100
Arsene Wenger looking at bench

8. Victory can be relative.

ipanews_4ad4d45a-9284-43be-b1ed-6d1de43f8c08_embedded681103
Brighton players celebrating

9. You will try and fail to not be competitive.

ipanews_4ad4d45a-9284-43be-b1ed-6d1de43f8c08_embedded681101
Pardew and Mourinho

10. Chips can be an irritant.

ipanews_4ad4d45a-9284-43be-b1ed-6d1de43f8c08_embedded681106
Noble and pitch invader

11. The gameweek isn’t over until it’s over.

ipanews_4ad4d45a-9284-43be-b1ed-6d1de43f8c08_embedded681511
Arnautovic and Lanzini celebrating

12. Wealth can make you happy.

ipanews_4ad4d45a-9284-43be-b1ed-6d1de43f8c08_embedded681117
Wagner lifted into air by players

13. You have to find a philosophy you believe in.

ipanews_4ad4d45a-9284-43be-b1ed-6d1de43f8c08_embedded681110
Pochettino and Conte argue

14. Even the smallest victories can be taken very seriously.

ipanews_4ad4d45a-9284-43be-b1ed-6d1de43f8c08_embedded681114
Salah with player of the year award

