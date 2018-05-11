14 Premier League memes only fantasy football managers will understand

With the relegation battle and top-four race looking like a foregone conclusion and the champions already crowned, you’d be forgiven for thinking there’s not much excitement to be had in the Premier League’s final round of fixtures.

If you’re one of the millions of fantasy football managers out there however, it’s crunch time after a hard-fought season across mini-leagues – your final team selection headache and last chance to bag some points.

To celebrate before the end, here are some memes made from pictures of the Premier League – accompanied by some truths only fantasy footballers will understand. 1. Footballers make great puns.

Mourinho with a notepad 2. Stubbornness can hurt. Zaha celebrating 3. Managers can’t be trusted.

4. Time always gets away from you at least once. A goal is scored against Watford 5. Life’s not fair.

Kane looking dejected and celebrating 6. Think with your head not your heart. Guardiola and Sanchez 7. Players can surprise you.

Arsene Wenger looking at bench 8. Victory can be relative.

Brighton players celebrating 9. You will try and fail to not be competitive.

Pardew and Mourinho 10. Chips can be an irritant. Noble and pitch invader 11. The gameweek isn’t over until it’s over.

Arnautovic and Lanzini celebrating 12. Wealth can make you happy. Wagner lifted into air by players 13. You have to find a philosophy you believe in.

Pochettino and Conte argue 14. Even the smallest victories can be taken very seriously. Salah with player of the year award

Press Association