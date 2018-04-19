News And Finally

Thursday 19 April 2018

14 modern trends that older people just don’t get

What better way to look at the modern world than to whine about it?

A sock tucked into trackies and the Facebook logo
A sock tucked into trackies and the Facebook logo

By Edd Dracott, Press Association

For those old enough to say “back in my day”, some aspects of the modern world can make it a confusing and imperfect place.

It’s these things Reddit users have been sharing their bewilderment towards, after user SkeletronDOTA asked their fellows which modern trends they don’t understand – and here are 14 of the best and most popular responses.

Ingmar Bergman Pipe GIF by Maudit - Find & Share on GIPHY


1. Why am I paying for Microsoft Word annually?

Comment from discussion VerySmallDragon’s comment from discussion "What modern trend do you not understand?".
I Want GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

2.Where do the trousers end and the socks begin?

Comment from discussion rsf0000001’s comment from discussion "What modern trend do you not understand?".
Socks GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. Why would you tell everyone?

Comment from discussion TonytheNetworker’s comment from discussion "What modern trend do you not understand?".
Confused Larry David GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

4. Why am I giving myself the cold shoulder?

Comment from discussion smellthischloroform’s comment from discussion "What modern trend do you not understand?".
Dust Off GIF by Zara Larsson - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. Doesn’t that hurt?

Comment from discussion VictorBlimpmuscle’s comment from discussion "What modern trend do you not understand?".
Josh Dun GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

6. That’s great and all, but why did you have to tell Facebook?

Comment from discussion sowhatifthen’s comment from discussion "What modern trend do you not understand?".

7. Are bee stings on the rise or something?

Comment from discussion iggypoppet’s comment from discussion "What modern trend do you not understand?".
Lips GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

8. Where’d my money go?

Comment from discussion Menial_Tasking’s comment from discussion "What modern trend do you not understand?".
Colin Farrell Idk GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

9. Why would you write such cryptic posts?

Comment from discussion wow_pretty_colors’s comment from discussion "What modern trend do you not understand?".
Batman Mystery GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

10. But how will I plug music into my car?

Comment from discussion liquorlanche’s comment from discussion "What modern trend do you not understand?".
Adventure Time GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

11. Where is the love?

Comment from discussion EpicBlinkstrike187’s comment from discussion "What modern trend do you not understand?".
Will Ferrell Love Everybody GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

12. What about passport photos?

Comment from discussion gingerroute’s comment from discussion "What modern trend do you not understand?".
Face Looking GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

13. Maybe indeed.

Comment from discussion MEATBALLisDELICIOUS’s comment from discussion "What modern trend do you not understand?".
Harvey Specter GIF by Suits - Find & Share on GIPHY

14. But at least I’m open-minded.

Comment from discussion Wizzmer’s comment from discussion "What modern trend do you not understand?".

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News