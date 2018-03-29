News And Finally

Thursday 29 March 2018

14 Brexit-themed Easter memes that both Leavers and Remainers will relate to

A most ambitious crossover event both sides of the debate can enjoy.

Brexiters and Remainers can both get into the Easter egg spirit (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
By Edd Dracott, Press Association

It’s a year until the UK leaves the European Union, so now is a time for serious analysis, reflection and, of course, memes.

What follows are images of some of the key players, images and moments from the Brexit process, but – as it’s Easter this weekend – they’ve been craftily tweaked to reflect the time of year.

Because if there’s one thing Leavers and Remainers can surely agree about, it’s chocolate eggs.

1.

ipanews_7524bf89-3d88-4e6a-934d-121c7047dd4c_embedded498222
Theresa May taking part in a tea ceremony in Kyoto, Japan

2.

ipanews_7524bf89-3d88-4e6a-934d-121c7047dd4c_embedded505013
A protester with a sign who isn't happy about eggs being in the shops early

3.

ipanews_7524bf89-3d88-4e6a-934d-121c7047dd4c_embedded498287
The Brexit bus with a new slogan

4.

ipanews_7524bf89-3d88-4e6a-934d-121c7047dd4c_embedded504655
Brexit secretary David Davis explains Easter date

5.

ipanews_7524bf89-3d88-4e6a-934d-121c7047dd4c_embedded498281
David Cameron outside Number 10 with his family

6.

ipanews_7524bf89-3d88-4e6a-934d-121c7047dd4c_embedded505001
Jeremy Corbyn with two fingers held aloft

7.

ipanews_7524bf89-3d88-4e6a-934d-121c7047dd4c_embedded504755
Guy Verhofstadt is asked what he gave up for Lent

8.

ipanews_7524bf89-3d88-4e6a-934d-121c7047dd4c_embedded504770
A sign reading 'I heart Eg'

9.

ipanews_7524bf89-3d88-4e6a-934d-121c7047dd4c_embedded504989
A pro-EU protester holds a placard

10.

ipanews_7524bf89-3d88-4e6a-934d-121c7047dd4c_embedded505283
Corbyn watching a child on a swing

11.

ipanews_7524bf89-3d88-4e6a-934d-121c7047dd4c_embedded505030
Nigel Farage drinking a pint

12.

ipanews_7524bf89-3d88-4e6a-934d-121c7047dd4c_embedded504990
Boris Johnson being protected by a policeman

13.

ipanews_7524bf89-3d88-4e6a-934d-121c7047dd4c_embedded504992
Corbyn painting

14.

ipanews_7524bf89-3d88-4e6a-934d-121c7047dd4c_embedded505026
Boris Johnson representing a painted egg

