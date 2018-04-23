14 alternative royal baby names
Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince…Thor?
News of royal baby number three really got people’s creative juices flowing.
After it was announced that the Duchess of Cambridge had given birth to a boy, Twitter users got busy coming up with recommendations for the little one’s name.
Check out these alternative suggestions for the newborn, who is fifth in line to the throne.
Dragon
That awkward moment when you give birth to a kid on St. George's day but you've already used the name George. I reckon they should call him "Dragon". #royalbaby— Z-Kat (@zeibura) April 23, 2018
Roy
Picking a baby name is never easy.— Mr Jones and me (@mr_jonestweets) April 23, 2018
They could call him George as it's St George's Day but they already have a George,
They could call him William as it's Shakespeare's birthday but the eldest should have the same name as his dad.
Fortunately it is also Roy Orbison's birthday.
Mohamed
Big welcome to Mohamed Kevin Windsor - and great tribute from the Duke and Duchess after a wonderful season— Barney Ronay (@barneyronay) April 23, 2018
Thor
They should call him Thor.— Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) April 23, 2018
Then it really would be the most ambitious crossover event in history
Biff
Biff.— RBe (@RBPundit) April 23, 2018
They should call him Biff. https://t.co/1a4667FULu
Jean-Claude or Michel
If Kate and Wills name the baby "Jean-Claude" or "Michel" they could very well secure the Brexit breakthrough we are all waiting for.— James Crisp (@JamesCrisp6) April 23, 2018
The commission would deny it of course but such soft power would prove irresistible.
Fingers crossed it is a boy.
Baby McBabyface
Baby McBabyface for the royal baby name please.— Debbie White (@medievaldebbie) April 23, 2018
Princess Consuela Bananahammock
odds on this being the new royal baby name? pic.twitter.com/mJAhYWcXnZ— Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) April 23, 2018
Royal Baby
Name the baby Royal Baby. Do it do it do it. #royalbaby pic.twitter.com/TUPi2n0xwA— Jessica Vizzone (@jessica_vizzone) April 23, 2018
Rafa
Congratulations to the Dutchess of Cambridge!— Gem (@Gemma_Boyes) April 23, 2018
Rafa is a beautiful name for a boy 👀 #royalbaby
Boyonce
I think they should name him Boyoncé. #royalbaby pic.twitter.com/ZCXX7Qmp5r— YourFavBlackAuntie (@greendoondoon) April 23, 2018
Severn Bridge
Maybe they should name the new royal baby, Severn Bridge.— Paul Williams (@thepaulwilliams) April 23, 2018
The Artist Formerly Known As
Last word on the #royalbaby and it's obvious what his name should be: "The artist formerly known as". Thank you stop all other tweets about names that one is the winner.— The Written Ward (@WrittenWard) April 23, 2018
Louis Tomlinson
they should name the new baby louis tomlinson just saying #royalbaby— 🌻 (@tanqueraylwt) April 23, 2018
Press Association