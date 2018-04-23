News And Finally

Monday 23 April 2018

14 alternative royal baby names

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince…Thor?

By Alistair Mason and Isabel Togoh, Press Association

News of royal baby number three really got people’s creative juices flowing.

After it was announced that the Duchess of Cambridge had given birth to a boy, Twitter users got busy coming up with recommendations for the little one’s name.

Check out these alternative suggestions for the newborn, who is fifth in line to the throne.

Dragon

Roy

Mohamed

Thor

Biff

Jean-Claude or Michel

Baby McBabyface

Princess Consuela Bananahammock

Rafa

Boyonce

Severn Bridge

The Artist Formerly Known As

Louis Tomlinson

