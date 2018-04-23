14 alternative royal baby names

That awkward moment when you give birth to a kid on St. George's day but you've already used the name George. I reckon they should call him "Dragon". #royalbaby

Roy

Picking a baby name is never easy.



They could call him George as it's St George's Day but they already have a George,



They could call him William as it's Shakespeare's birthday but the eldest should have the same name as his dad.



Fortunately it is also Roy Orbison's birthday.