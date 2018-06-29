13 World Cup fixture hashtags that sound like something else entirely…
From Pokemon to Ikea products, each hashtag appears to have provided hilarity in one way or another.
The World Cup might be a serious business on the pitch, but on Twitter it’s hard to stay stony-faced in the presence of the funniest fixture hashtags.
For each game Twitter abbreviates team names to create a short and shareable game hashtag such as #ENGBEL for England’s Group G game against Belgium.
Such abbreviations however often appear to produce new words, or words that sound like others… take these Pokemon fixtures from Belgium v Tunisia and South Korea v Mexico for example.
As a non football fan, I enjoy looking at the World Cup hashtags and imagining them as Pokémon— Alex Rose (@AlexRoseGames) June 23, 2018
a wild BELTUN appeared
go, KORMEX
Germany v Mexico meanwhile sounded clean. Very clean.
#GERMEX sounds like an off-brand hand sanitiser.— Edd Dracott (@EddDracott) June 17, 2018
ah the joys of World Cup hashtags
Uruguay v Russia brought Scooby Doo to mind for some.
#ururus sounds like Scooby Doo saying uterus— Труди (@Trudski2012) June 25, 2018
Australia’s defeat to Peru made it all too easy to work the hashtag into post-match criticism.
Australia lose a significant sporting contest, #AusPer usual.— Luke McLaughlin (@LukeMcLaughlin) June 26, 2018
Maybe this is where Ikea gets all its ideas…
The World Cup match hashtags all read like Ikea products. #CRONGA is a storage system; #PERDEN a child’s bunk bed; #FRAAUS some sort of meatball-based health drink— Patrick Kidd (@patrick_kidd) June 16, 2018
South Korea v Germany brought to mind a variation on the Corgi.
#KORGER sounds like a cute dog breed.— Angelica (@batangbrunsi) June 27, 2018
Poland v Colombia had a medicinal quality.
#POLCOL sounds like a cough mix.— Michael (@Im_Partial) June 24, 2018
Meanwhile over at Portugal v Morocco… top you up, sir?
In today’s episode of #WorldCup hashtags that sound like you need a refill for your drink: #PORMOR— Raz (@raztweets) June 20, 2018
Colombia’s 1-0 win over Senegal wasn’t the most free-flowing game of all time…
#SENCOL sounds like something you take for constipation.— 52 Years World Cup Podcast (@52YearsWorldCup) June 28, 2018
And Peru v Denmark gave offended people the perfect football pun to work with.
I beg your #PERDEN— Tim Scales 🏴 (@tim_ncfc) June 16, 2018
With just 16 games left there won’t be as many opportunities to add to this important body of work.
So...#URUPOR 🇺🇾🇵🇹#ESPRUS 🇪🇸🇷🇺#FRAARG 🇫🇷🇦🇷#CRODEN 🇭🇷🇩🇰#BRAMEX 🇧🇷🇲🇽#SWESUI 🇸🇪🇨🇭#BELJPN 🇧🇪🇯🇵#COLENG 🇨🇴🏴— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) June 28, 2018
Excited? #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/Kll9X54wbO
Press Association