13 times people’s Twitter timeline perfectly aligned to deliver a joke

With a person’s Twitter feed being unique to them it’s a given that while some in the timeline will be having a good day, others won’t.

And for everyone asking a question of the world, others will be offering up answers.

Occasionally this yin and yang align so that a single user gets to see some perfectly aligned tweets where it looks like two random users are unwittingly in conversation and the screenshots are a thing of beauty.

Here’s some of our favourites:

1. Awww, a cat

I mean the timing of these two tweets couldn’t have been more perfect @clairebrown78 pic.twitter.com/dzjM8CiRVw — Gabriel Bisset-Smith (@GabrielBisset) March 12, 2018

2. A question of intelligence

@wresnocontext I know you typically do gifs and images but this was just too perfectly aligned. pic.twitter.com/uoogprezww — Chem (@sunpop7) July 6, 2018

3. This Walmart conversation

That moment when the tweet and the next ad–tweet are in perfect sync...#timeline @Home_Halfway pic.twitter.com/L9nOdDlv2l — EZ (@InnKeeperEZ) May 26, 2018

4. A dream imagined

The timing of these two tweets is simply too perfect. @GIGABEETLE @aloadofhupla pic.twitter.com/Wt0ZgWMEKP — Baltan II (@BaltanII) August 30, 2014

5. Stalking is not OK

More tweets that were perfectly aligned pic.twitter.com/XGL6vw2hb5 — Brody Harding (@sir_harding) September 15, 2016

6. Pokemon Go get a burrito?

7. You win some…

Sometimes the twitter timeline is in perfect sync. First tweet asks a question, next one answers it. pic.twitter.com/sUhW01ZpyH — Neil McMahon (@NeilMcMahon) April 27, 2016

8. Here’s to Monday

The perfection of those two tweets together :D @FlawlessBonnie @Bertwg97 pic.twitter.com/wpBZWqD9 — Neda Al-Asedi (@MyNameIsNeda) October 30, 2011

9. A dark twist

The timing of these two tweets couldn't have been more perfect @TheNerdwhal @snow_van @oathkeeper56 pic.twitter.com/GizBjxQQjY — Darren (@darrenkerwin) September 19, 2016

10. A lesson in independence

These two tweets couldn’t have been more perfect coming right after one another. Moral of story: do what you want without waiting for people. pic.twitter.com/Lg0QlYaY6Q — Lil Dae (@CinnabonPapii) August 7, 2018

11. Brexit with a movie twist

12. This game of one-upmanship

I'm giggling, the timing of these two tweets together could not have been more perfect pic.twitter.com/Vwf3tNLRae — Shelby Strachan (@smol_marigolds) May 16, 2017

13. Things are looking up

The fact that these two tweets are right next to each other is absolute perfection. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ajE9hfawkv — Dana B 🌻 (@danabaileyy16) July 19, 2014

