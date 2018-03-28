13 things people are tired of, illustrated by yet another Spongebob Squarepants meme
They’re taking over and it’s getting exhausting to be honest.
Spongebob Squarepants has become so ingrained in online culture that you’d now be forgiven for describing him as “that sponge from those memes” rather than “that children’s TV character”.
The square-panted dweller of a pineapple under the sea has, along with his fellows, become a way for internet users to express a diverse range of thoughts and feelings.
A spongebob meme to determine which spongebob meme is better 😂 pic.twitter.com/WbTig0ql35— CJ Reese (@cjreese98) March 18, 2018
Now though, after Savage Patrick, Mocking Spongebob and Krusty Krab vs. Chum Bucket, there’s a new one.
It features the sponge himself looking rather exhausted, and these 13 excellent examples illustrate exactly the stuff that tires people quickly.
1. Minor physical activity
When you & your friend both out of shape but race up the stairs pic.twitter.com/11pTaIDEWG— Racks (@RacksBundles) March 27, 2018
2. Instant messaging
Me after replying to one person pic.twitter.com/MEgKmf1PFl— Fatima (@fatimaiqbal13) March 26, 2018
3. Just doing stuff
Me after doing 1 of the 1293982728293758 things on my to do list pic.twitter.com/jXCSJBAe0y— #InTune (@Fourens_) March 26, 2018
4. Bed sheet wrestling
me after I put the fitted sheet on my bed by myself pic.twitter.com/1FdcOpVVDk— Shit Mexicans🇲🇽 Do (@SOMEXlCAN) March 28, 2018
5. Socialising
Me after I escape from a chatty extrovert: pic.twitter.com/uY2OwEUzvD— The-Dream is Underrated (@B_Wash5) March 28, 2018
6. Definitely socialising
Me after having a 1 minute 14 seconds conversation with anyone other than the two people I'm able to socialise with pic.twitter.com/AVNP6LIHVH— Anjali. (@Anjalaaay) March 28, 2018
7. Walking past a group of men as a girl
Me after passing a large group of men by myself pic.twitter.com/FqZPmo4bCb— 𝔏𝔢𝔵𝔞𝔪𝔦𝔩𝔩𝔦𝔬𝔫 (@lexlugar_) March 27, 2018
8. Education
Me after looking @ my untouched homework pic.twitter.com/G6DkR5azFu— CERAADI (@Ceraadi) March 28, 2018
9. Cheating education
me after copying homework answers pic.twitter.com/mzEmWwtVbJ— oov jav (@KlarksonCelly) March 28, 2018
10. Books
me after i read one line in any book without checking my phone or laptop inbetween pic.twitter.com/KtCrdiK7Vv— andile (@INDIEWASHERE) March 28, 2018
11. Beauty
me after making my left eyebrow match my right pic.twitter.com/MffiR1y6bJ— ★ (@GSNCHX) March 28, 2018
12. Leaving bed
Me after getting out of bed for 15 seconds to plug my charger into my phone pic.twitter.com/zQqM0vbsWh— 🧞♂️ (@activezvc) March 27, 2018
13. Spongebob memes
me after one minute of thinking of a good tweet to go with yet another spongebob meme pic.twitter.com/uGXdVczMM6— tom (@tom_harlock) March 28, 2018
