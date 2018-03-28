News And Finally

Thursday 29 March 2018

13 things people are tired of, illustrated by yet another Spongebob Squarepants meme

They’re taking over and it’s getting exhausting to be honest.

Spongebob Squarepants has become a way for internet users to express a diverse range of thoughts and feelings (Joel Ryan/PA)
By Edd Dracott, Press Association

Spongebob Squarepants has become so ingrained in online culture that you’d now be forgiven for describing him as “that sponge from those memes” rather than “that children’s TV character”.

The square-panted dweller of a pineapple under the sea has, along with his fellows, become a way for internet users to express a diverse range of thoughts and feelings.

Now though, after Savage Patrick, Mocking Spongebob and Krusty Krab vs. Chum Bucket, there’s a new one.

It features the sponge himself looking rather exhausted, and these 13 excellent examples illustrate exactly the stuff that tires people quickly.

1. Minor physical activity

2. Instant messaging

3. Just doing stuff

4. Bed sheet wrestling

5. Socialising

6. Definitely socialising

7. Walking past a group of men as a girl

8. Education

9. Cheating education

10. Books

11. Beauty

12. Leaving bed

13. Spongebob memes

