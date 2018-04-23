News And Finally

Monday 23 April 2018

13 things associated with intelligence that really shouldn’t be

From wearing glasses, to your tipple of choice.

Tony Blair wearing glasses (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Tony Blair wearing glasses (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

By Edd Dracott, Press Association

You can’t tell how clever someone is from their appearance or how they talk, but somehow some ornamental characteristics are naturally associated with being smart.

In a thread on this very topic, wisebloodfoolheart asked fellow Reddit users to share the things associated with intelligence that shouldn’t be – and here are 13 of the most popular answers.

1.

Comment from discussion Pulmonic’s comment from discussion "What is associated with intelligence that shouldn’t be?".
Stupid Austin Powers GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

2.

Comment from discussion mygawd’s comment from discussion "What is associated with intelligence that shouldn’t be?".
I Don'T Understand Excuse Me GIF by Ari Spool, Community Curator - Find & Share on GIPHY

3.

Comment from discussion baldmannbob’s comment from discussion "What is associated with intelligence that shouldn’t be?".
Alec Baldwin Trump GIF by Saturday Night Live - Find & Share on GIPHY

4.

Comment from discussion piosab’s comment from discussion "What is associated with intelligence that shouldn’t be?".
John Turturro Nonsense GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

5.

Comment from discussion Ocula’s comment from discussion "What is associated with intelligence that shouldn’t be?".
English Dancing GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

6.

Comment from discussion OlyScott’s comment from discussion "What is associated with intelligence that shouldn’t be?".
Season 9 Wine GIF by Curb Your Enthusiasm - Find & Share on GIPHY

7.

Comment from discussion Lunavism’s comment from discussion "What is associated with intelligence that shouldn’t be?".
Lonely The Simpsons GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

8.

Comment from discussion Yserbius’s comment from discussion "What is associated with intelligence that shouldn’t be?".
Cube Master GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

9.

Comment from discussion neuro_stim’s comment from discussion "What is associated with intelligence that shouldn’t be?".
The Simpsons GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

10.

Comment from discussion SucculentHemorrhoid’s comment from discussion "What is associated with intelligence that shouldn’t be?".
Nerd GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

11.

Comment from discussion EmilyThePenguin’s comment from discussion "What is associated with intelligence that shouldn’t be?".
Owl GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

12.

Comment from discussion KermitTheFork’s comment from discussion "What is associated with intelligence that shouldn’t be?".
Wrong Saturday Night Live GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY


13.

Comment from discussion Maki_3’s comment from discussion "What is associated with intelligence that shouldn’t be?".

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News