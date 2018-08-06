Films add drama and fantasy to the everyday and professions are subject to a fair bit of artistic licence – for example spies are, sadly, not James Bond.

13 things about professions movies get all wrong

It is these discrepancies between real life and on-screen that are being discussed on Reddit, where user Kattsu-Don asked their fellows what it is movies “get wrong” about their profession.

Here are 13 of the best and most popular responses.

2. From user throwaway622796

“Bartenders don’t spend their entire shift wiping the bar or polishing glasses.”

4. From user thepilotboy

“Airline pilot. I don’t do cocaine nor am I an alcoholic, and neither are 99.9% of the other airline pilots.

“We aren’t all in the military/ex military.

“Also, we (pilots in general) aren’t some elite breed of people who are super smart or had super good grades. I was a s*** student in high school and college.

“The guy that is flying your plane is probably just that dorky kid in high school that really liked planes.”

6. From user saaltxwater

“No surgery scene in a movie follows sterile technique.”

8. From user srikos

“Pizza delivery driver. A lot less invitations for sex by sexy ladies or dudes.

“Though I did delivery to a porn company one time. To their office. They didn’t even tip.”

10. From user poisonthewatersupply

“Whenever I see someone welding in a movie I always notice how they aren’t wearing anything to cover the skin on their arms or body.

“That’s how you get serious arc burn that’s like a super bad sunburn. Hurts like hell.”

12. From user ikverhaar

“Lab research.

“You can’t do that stuff so fast. You can’t make a cure for a virus within a week.

“Enhance! Enhance! Enhance! Aha, we can now read his DNA molecules right from the security cam footage!”

What do movies get wrong about your job?

