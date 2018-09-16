13 phrases from TV and film that people use all the time in real life
‘Everything’s coming up Milhouse!’
You know those programmes and films that you love so much you can’t help but quote them in everyday life? Well it turns out everyone has one of those.
That much became apparent when Twitter user @ultrabrilliant asked the question: “What’s a phrase you’ve picked up from a TV show, film, or whatever that you use regularly?”
With that in mind here are 13 of the best – how many of these make it into your day-to-day?
1. Arrested Development
What’s a phrase you’ve picked up from a TV show, film, or whatever that you use regularly? I say ‘well that was a freebie’ to myself when something convenient happens, from Arrested Development.— Andy Kelly (@ultrabrilliant) September 14, 2018
2. Peep Show
Also, ‘a massive drink’ from Peep Show, describing a large amount of booze.— Andy Kelly (@ultrabrilliant) September 14, 2018
3. The Simpsons
4. Dodgeball
Any time someone says they're going to do something that I know won't work pic.twitter.com/NN7l02cakw— Chris Lishman (@Chrislish24) September 15, 2018
5. Alan Partridge
For life's minor victories pic.twitter.com/YHhEdZUyVG— Robin Metcalfe (@solarise_webdev) September 15, 2018
6. The West Wing
7. Brooklyn 99
8. The Inbetweeners
“Friend” from Inbetweeners - can’t say it any other way now. pic.twitter.com/asFFrsbEqu— Katie Roden (@KatRoden) September 15, 2018
9. The Simpsons part two
"Yoink", from the simpsons— Calamity 🐱ri-Warui (@oleivarrudi) September 14, 2018
10. Kath & Kim
11. The IT Crowd
“Did you see that ludicrous display last night?”— Justin Kittle (@LidlBrandJustin) September 15, 2018
12. Friends
13. Peep show part two
I still call my all-in-one TV remote THE MEGATRON from peep show.— t h u m b s (@Thumbsuk) September 14, 2018
