Halloween hasn’t officially happened yet – but with a heavy weekend of fancy dress parties out of the way, it’s time to start thinking about dishing out some awards.

13 people who really did Halloween right this year

So from amazing costumes to perfect pumpkins, and to those decorations that are just a little bit extra, here are 13 people who really excelled at Halloweening in 2018.

1. These meme-loving Halloween heroes

2. This couple, who had the ultimate Halloween date night

I came home from work last night to my girlfriend cooking me dinner and surprising me with date night 😍 I love halloween pic.twitter.com/SkzOdVzwQ0 — ziggy stardust (@twatterlily) October 25, 2018

3. This woman in Norfolk, whose husband built her an entire pumpkin house

(Joe Giddens/PA)

4. This meerkat, which also had its own pumpkin house

(Andrew Milligan)

5. These dedicated Halloween lovers

So my neighbors change these skeletons everyday for Halloween, and I think I finally need to share them. pic.twitter.com/hE540OE0Xq — Sami Campagnano (@sami_grayce) October 22, 2018

6. This guy, whose pumpkin-carving skills are next level

7. And this absurdly talented family of carvers

Our family pumpkin carving contest pic.twitter.com/ybDUxgeF6J — Kay-looo (@ChillVibes4Me) October 28, 2018

8. These Good Place fans

9. This guy, who paddled down the river in a pumpkin

(Peter Byrne/PA)

10. This guy, who came through for his friend in a tight spot

11. Rita Ora, who nailed her Post Malone costume

12. This gloriously convoluted piece of wordplay

Lara Jean Croft: To All The Tombs I’ve Raided Before pic.twitter.com/6rLBuzQGTf — Nicole He (@nicolehe) October 27, 2018

13. And finally, whoever it was at Blue Heron Farm that decided to put their puppies in costumes

In French - chien, chapeau.

🎃 27/31 pic.twitter.com/kimSz2MKst — Blue Heron Farm (@BlueHeronFarmTX) October 27, 2018

I eat all the cookies! 23/31 🎃 pic.twitter.com/EmlbBtQb5Z — Blue Heron Farm (@BlueHeronFarmTX) October 23, 2018

