As England gear up for their semi-final clash against Croatia for the first time in 28 years, fans are getting ready to celebrate in style.

12 ways over-excited England fans are preparing for the World Cup semi-final

From painting roundabouts and changing street signs to getting permanent tattoos, here are a few ways the Three Lions supporters are getting in the mood…

1. Making the doorbell sing “It’s coming home”

2. Painting roundabouts with St George’s Crosses

Someone has had the red paint out on the Caterham roundabouts 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ItsComingHome pic.twitter.com/zs2Yoq7Epu — Paul 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@cpfcpatriot) July 10, 2018

3. Pressure-washing the patio to say “It’s coming home”

4. Renaming the Southgate Tube station in London

5. Changing street signs to pay homage to the England manager

6. Making pebble art on the beach because it’s definitely coming home

Sorry, had to do this. Come on England you can do this #ComeOnEngland pic.twitter.com/Ra3RIQtBDO — Jobba (@davidleewebster) July 11, 2018

7. Getting ducks to predict England’s victory

8. Wearing waistcoats

OK I know nothing about football but I do support our great England team as you can see by the waistcoat. Good luck England. pic.twitter.com/MUZWK2CwgO — Tony Blackburn (@tonyblackburn) July 11, 2018

9. Making waistcoat-themed cupcakes

Baking efforts for tomorrow’s #WaistcoastWednesday in aid of @bloodwise_uk! Top tip: waistcoat is a difficult shape to carve out of icing... I’m sure they’ll still taste good though🤞 pic.twitter.com/0LaHnZbvaW — Emma Victoria Brown (@chattrboxie) July 10, 2018

10. Replacing train announcements with “It’s coming home”

11. Getting tattoos with names of England players

(@welchyyyy/Twitter)

my thought exactly yesterday, got it done 2 hours before the game 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🕺🏽🤫 pic.twitter.com/hIs8uNSPDn — JLingz (@MaceyMace7) July 4, 2018

12. Giving cars a patriotic makeover

Saw this today.

I’m just concerned about the missing apostrophe. pic.twitter.com/oEvcrNs745 — Lee Marlow (@LM_Marlow) July 9, 2018

Press Association