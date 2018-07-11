News And Finally

12 ways over-excited England fans are preparing for the World Cup semi-final

The team is in the semis for the first time in 28 years.

As England gear up for their semi-final clash against Croatia for the first time in 28 years, fans are getting ready to celebrate in style.

From painting roundabouts and changing street signs to getting permanent tattoos, here are a few ways the Three Lions supporters are getting in the mood…

1. Making the doorbell sing “It’s coming home”

2. Painting roundabouts with St George’s Crosses

3. Pressure-washing the patio to say “It’s coming home”

4. Renaming the Southgate Tube station in London

5. Changing street signs to pay homage to the England manager

6. Making pebble art on the beach because it’s definitely coming home

7. Getting ducks to predict England’s victory

8. Wearing waistcoats

9. Making waistcoat-themed cupcakes

10. Replacing train announcements with “It’s coming home”

11. Getting tattoos with names of England players

(@welchyyyy/Twitter)

12. Giving cars a patriotic makeover

