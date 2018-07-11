12 ways over-excited England fans are preparing for the World Cup semi-final
The team is in the semis for the first time in 28 years.
As England gear up for their semi-final clash against Croatia for the first time in 28 years, fans are getting ready to celebrate in style.
From painting roundabouts and changing street signs to getting permanent tattoos, here are a few ways the Three Lions supporters are getting in the mood…
1. Making the doorbell sing “It’s coming home”
All that effort to fit a new doorbell and the wife still isn’t happy. #itscominghome #england #ENGCRO #comeonengland pic.twitter.com/UBYjC9Y3zF— We aint no hooligans (@No_Hooligans) July 11, 2018
2. Painting roundabouts with St George’s Crosses
Someone has had the red paint out on the Caterham roundabouts 🏴 #ItsComingHome pic.twitter.com/zs2Yoq7Epu— Paul 🏴 (@cpfcpatriot) July 10, 2018
3. Pressure-washing the patio to say “It’s coming home”
Pressure washing the patio and couldn’t resist! #ItsComingHome pic.twitter.com/ASdXy3lzCF— Lisa Wilkins (@Lisa1969) July 10, 2018
4. Renaming the Southgate Tube station in London
Destination...finals.#ENGCRO pic.twitter.com/qwVDL2TEf9— Bwoy Wonder (@bwoywonder) July 11, 2018
5. Changing street signs to pay homage to the England manager
Where do you live mate? #ItsComingHome 🏴 pic.twitter.com/ywQsBNow5t— Ross Patrick (@9rosco) July 9, 2018
6. Making pebble art on the beach because it’s definitely coming home
Sorry, had to do this. Come on England you can do this #ComeOnEngland pic.twitter.com/Ra3RIQtBDO— Jobba (@davidleewebster) July 11, 2018
7. Getting ducks to predict England’s victory
8. Wearing waistcoats
OK I know nothing about football but I do support our great England team as you can see by the waistcoat. Good luck England. pic.twitter.com/MUZWK2CwgO— Tony Blackburn (@tonyblackburn) July 11, 2018
9. Making waistcoat-themed cupcakes
Baking efforts for tomorrow’s #WaistcoastWednesday in aid of @bloodwise_uk! Top tip: waistcoat is a difficult shape to carve out of icing... I’m sure they’ll still taste good though🤞 pic.twitter.com/0LaHnZbvaW— Emma Victoria Brown (@chattrboxie) July 10, 2018
10. Replacing train announcements with “It’s coming home”
Peterborough station getting in the spirit #itscominghome pic.twitter.com/QUmKfiqugO— carly (@carly_beech) July 11, 2018
11. Getting tattoos with names of England players
my thought exactly yesterday, got it done 2 hours before the game 🏴🏴🕺🏽🤫 pic.twitter.com/hIs8uNSPDn— JLingz (@MaceyMace7) July 4, 2018
12. Giving cars a patriotic makeover
Saw this today.— Lee Marlow (@LM_Marlow) July 9, 2018
I’m just concerned about the missing apostrophe. pic.twitter.com/oEvcrNs745
Press Association