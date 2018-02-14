News And Finally

Wednesday 14 February 2018

12 very romantic Winter Olympics memes just for Valentine’s Day

The best of the Games meets the worst of February 14.

Tonga flag bearer Pita Taufatofua during the Opening Ceremony (Mike Egerton/PA)
Tonga flag bearer Pita Taufatofua during the Opening Ceremony (Mike Egerton/PA)

By Edd Dracott, Grace Rahman and Taylor Heyman, Press Association

The Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang has proved a remarkable spectacle so far, so what better way to celebrate some of the finest images from the Games than by trivialising them into memes for Valentine’s Day?

For many, today is a time for the celebration of love and gratuitous consumption, while for others it can be a distinctly chilly affair on the heart – whether you’re the former or the latter, there’s sure to be a situation here you’ll recognise.

1.

ipanews_6056a698-6911-4bba-b71a-0e79ff7a823a_embedded310398
Finland's Rosa Lindstedt battles with USA's Monique Lamoureux-Morando

2.

ipanews_6056a698-6911-4bba-b71a-0e79ff7a823a_embedded310345
Performers during the Opening Ceremony of PyeongChang 2018

3.

ipanews_6056a698-6911-4bba-b71a-0e79ff7a823a_embedded310056
Great Britain's Charlotte Gilmartin crashes with Hungary's Petra Jaszapati

4.

Related content

5.

ipanews_6056a698-6911-4bba-b71a-0e79ff7a823a_embedded310843
Republic of Korea's Hyojun Lim in the Men's 1500m Short Track

6.

ipanews_6056a698-6911-4bba-b71a-0e79ff7a823a_embedded310436
Russia have a huddle before the start of their match with Canada

7.

ipanews_6056a698-6911-4bba-b71a-0e79ff7a823a_embedded310027
The Mens 15km + 15km Skiathlon

8.

ipanews_6056a698-6911-4bba-b71a-0e79ff7a823a_embedded310036
Republic of Korea's Hyojun Lim wins the gold medal for the Men's 1500m Short Track Final

9.

ipanews_6056a698-6911-4bba-b71a-0e79ff7a823a_embedded310040
Torch bearers at the opening ceremony

10.

ipanews_6056a698-6911-4bba-b71a-0e79ff7a823a_embedded309979
Great Britain's Elise Christie in the Women's 500m Short Track

11.

ipanews_6056a698-6911-4bba-b71a-0e79ff7a823a_embedded310413
Canada's Laurie Blouin in the Ladies' Slopestyle Snowboard Final

12.

ipanews_6056a698-6911-4bba-b71a-0e79ff7a823a_embedded310937
Canada's Mirela Rahneva during Womens Skeleton practice on day three

Press Association

Promoted Links

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Promoted Links

Editors Choice

Also in World News