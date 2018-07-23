As the UK and Ireland continue to sizzle in the hottest temperature of the year so far – with a scorching 33.3C recorded in England on Monday – some sun worshippers may have just had enough of the heatwave.

12 tweets from people who have just had enough of the heatwave

The record-breaking heat comes as people are being urged to either stay out of the sun or at least avoid being in the sun when it is at its strongest between 11am and 3pm.

🌡️🌡️🌡️BREAKING NEWS - it's the #hottestdayoftheyearsofar with 33.3 °C recorded at Santon Downham in Suffolk 🌡️🌡️🌡️ pic.twitter.com/wMsPfCvAsx — Met Office (@metoffice) July 23, 2018

Although the blazing temperatures are set to continue this week, with many areas expected to bask in the high twenties and others reaching 32C to 34C, the sun may have overstayed its welcome for some people…

1. The longing for grey, rainy skies

Dear The Cold, The Wind and The Rain,



I’m so sorry for all the bad things I said about you. I realise now that I was wrong and didn’t pay enough attention to all of your positives.



Please come back. It’ll be different this time.



All my love,

Jamie#heatwaveuk — Jamie Spafford (@JamieSpafford) July 23, 2018

2. When your feelings about the weather are perfectly summed up in emoji

UK 2018 weather. A tale of 2 halves:



Part 1

💧😕🌧😒❄️😁☃️🙄☃️😰☃️😱



Part 2

🌦🙂🌤😎☀️🙄☀️😥🔥😳🔥😡#Heatwaveuk — Louise Stevens (@louiselstevens) July 23, 2018

3. That moment when you step out of the house for the first time in the afternoon

4. Forgetting what rain feels like

Honestly forgotten what rain is & how being cold feels 😣🤔#Heatwaveuk pic.twitter.com/8Z07sj1BiY — BethEvans🔥 (@findingfibro) July 23, 2018

5. Maybe singing about it might help

At this rate I’m singing all gospel songs that refer to rain:



*Open the floodgates of heaven, let it RAIN*

*Rain down on me, let, let, let, let, let it fall on me*

*It’s raining all around me, I can feel it, it’s the latter rain*

*We receive your RAIN*#Heatwaveuk — Kanayo ❤️ (@doctorkanayo) July 23, 2018

6. And oh, the longing for snow

If i has any choice it would snow & be around 0c every single day #Heatwaveuk #hottestdayoftheyear pic.twitter.com/5auA104VHb — ‘Cho ⚡️ (@kingchothe1st) July 23, 2018

7. Maybe this festive song might help

My 3 year old is currently singing Jingle Bells, which I can only assume is her attempt to cool down #3yearoldlogic #heatwave #toohot — Whoa Mummy (@WhoaMummy) July 23, 2018

8. Problems you never thought existed

Having to schedule in a 2 hour break between showering and getting ready to go out because its too hot and I need to lie down and cool off. #Heatwaveuk — Niamh Treacy (@Niamh_Treacy) July 23, 2018

9. Bizarre business ideas that suddenly make sense

To rent, 1.5 cubic foot of the top shelf of my freezer. Ideal for putting your head in or half an arm to cool down in this #HeatwaveUK 😉 — Paul Simpson (@JP_Simpson) July 23, 2018

10. When no amount of cologne can rescue you from the blazing heat

Can someone send over a fan please? This tweeter is getting a bit sweaty. And it's not pretty when combined with the 10p cologne that the barber sprayed *everywhere* at lunchtime.#Mochie #Heatwaveuk #Scotland pic.twitter.com/I4hRvvdY2e — National Library of Scotland (@natlibscot) July 23, 2018

11. It’s led some of us to question whether we are living in the right country

Do we live in a hot country now?? Like is this us — S U M M E R (@summerstangerx) July 23, 2018

12. The outside world may feel strange and unfamiliar, but at least we haven’t lost our sarcasm

The Met Office has issued a heatwave warning and advised everyone to "keep your house as cool as possible".



I don't know about you but I've had my heating on, fire blasting and oven on max with the door open for weeks.



Why didn't they tell me this before now! — Fbloke (@TheRealFbloke) July 23, 2018

