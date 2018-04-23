Some facts are so incredible they’re almost hard to believe.

Some facts are so incredible they’re almost hard to believe.

12 true facts that sound so ridiculous you’ll never believe them

Reddit user musician-magician asked people on the website for their most unrealistic-sounding true facts, and Reddit did not disappoint.

Here are 12 of the best, which might just blow your mind. 1. This fact is a strange one, but a true one.

Press Association