Monday 23 April 2018

12 true facts that sound so ridiculous you’ll never believe them

These facts are all true, but you might not believe them.

Gorilla and baby

By Emily Chudy, Press Association

Some facts are so incredible they’re almost hard to believe.

Reddit user musician-magician asked people on the website for their most unrealistic-sounding true facts, and Reddit did not disappoint.

Here are 12 of the best, which might just blow your mind.

1. This fact is a strange one, but a true one.

2. Desert sand is unsuitable for construction, so the country has imported sand from countries including Australia.

3. This true fact definitely sounds made-up.

4. Gliese 436b has such high gravitational force that water stays solid at hundreds of degrees Celsius.

5. The average person’s arm span equals their height.

6. Because of Norway’s strange shape and Russia’s huge mass, this is actually true!

7. This fact is true, with room to spare.

8. Nintendo was founded in 1889 as a playing card company.

9. Harrison Ruffin Tyler and Lyon Gardiner Tyler Jr are still alive.

10. Seriously.

11. Scotland’s national animal is pretty majestic.

12. Was it possible for sea otters to get any cuter?

