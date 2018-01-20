It’s been a year since Donald Trump was inaugurated as the 45th President of the United States in Washington DC.

12 times Donald Trump became a meme in his first year as president

His first year in office has been eventful, with pushes to remove the American Healthcare Act and a clampdown on immigration.

His actions on Twitter and in the real world have sparked hundreds of memes. Here are some of the best: 1. Trump draws anything

The 45th President of the United States has a habit of holding up executive orders after signing them to show his signature. This provided ample opportunity for meme-makers to place whatever they wanted on the pages, with hilarious and often unflattering results.

dinosar #trumpdraws A post shared by Trump Draws (@trumpdraws) on Jan 31, 2017 at 10:03pm PST This meme even has a whole Instagram account dedicated to it, with more than 8,000 followers. 2. Solar eclipse

When a full solar eclipse in August 2017 swept across 12 states in just over an hour-and-a-half, people couldn’t wait to see their president experience the joy of this natural phenomena. For those who enjoy poking fun at world leaders, Trump provided plenty of material by looking up at the sun without any eye protection on.

Donald Trump trying to convince himself he can look at the eclipse without glasses on. 😂😂🤣🤣#SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/EeRKR6JNG8 — Ferrari Forbes (@ferrariforbes) August 21, 2017 Scientists: Don't look straight at sun during eclipse.

Trump: Hold my glasses. pic.twitter.com/3MySTJYq4d — Dan Worthington (@danWorthington) August 21, 2017 3. Thirsty memes

Making yourself into a plethora of memes is thirsty work, and doesn’t Trump know it.

After numerous occasions with Trump drinking water in an odd fashion, the internet began to pick up on it. Trump drinks his water like a new vampire eats a small animal. pic.twitter.com/DfWktYzmY9 — crudedoodle (@crudedoodle) December 19, 2017 Why does Trump look like a raccoon grabbing food when he drinks water? pic.twitter.com/Hf4wMe1V46 — Drake LaRoche (@pro_TEG_y) December 18, 2017 4. Gorilla TV

This meme doesn’t come directly from Trump’s actions, but from a story which circulated about what TV he likes to watch in the White House. Wow, this extract from Wolff’s book is a shocking insight into Trump’s mind: pic.twitter.com/1ZecclggSa — pixelated boat (@pixelatedboat) January 5, 2018 The original tweet apparently showed a page from the Fire And Fury book on Trump and the White House, released this month – but was, of course, a parody.

Or was it? There absolutely IS a Gorilla Channel, or how else would Koko have seen Dad’s movies?

WAKE UP SHEEPLE! pic.twitter.com/tB9uRxjkRS — Zelda Williams (@zeldawilliams) January 5, 2018 Brands enjoyed this one, including Animal Planet and Netflix. please stop calling our customer service hotline to ask if we have The Gorilla Channel — Netflix US (@netflix) January 6, 2018 What makes for a Gorilla Channel? A lot of eating, sleeping, and, of course, playtime! pic.twitter.com/cnXOSSY07z — AnimalPlanet (@AnimalPlanet) January 5, 2018 5. The “Girther” movement

This week, Trump underwent a medical check-up performed by Dr Ronny Jackson. The doc declared the 71-year-old to be 6ft 3ins (1.9m) tall and weigh 239 pounds (108kg). Has anyone coined "girther" for those who belive the president weighs more than his doctor reports? — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) January 16, 2018 Some felt this may not have been entirely accurate, hence the birth of the “girther” movement. When Dr. Ronny Jackson said that Trump was only 239 lbs pic.twitter.com/v5TNXw3b3d — Tara A N G E L 🗝☮⚛ (@TaraAngel94) January 16, 2018 Dr. Ronny Jackson said that Trump was only 239 lbs lmfao pic.twitter.com/NWHt0kYEpQ — Ana Juneja 🚀💫 (@anajuneja) January 16, 2018 6. The wall

Trump’s campaign promise to build a wall between the US and Mexico gave rise to an adaptation of an existing meme to include Trump. A post shared by Trump Memes (@donaldtrumpdoingthings) on Nov 29, 2017 at 12:07pm PST A post shared by Trump Memes (@donaldtrumpdoingthings) on Jul 6, 2016 at 4:29am PDT 7. Puppy ear Jade Robinson, from Tyne and Wear, needed a picture of her poorly beagle’s ear to show the vet. Once she took the photo, however, she discovered something surprising.

Lass I know on Facebook has just discovered @realDonaldTrump in her dogs ear. pic.twitter.com/mEsjdZRHfC — Unlikely Lad (@doddsy1975) November 4, 2017 8. Nothing but respect for my president Following repeated attempts to destroy or sully Trump’s star on Hollywood Boulevard, one Twitter user posted about her clean-up operation. Stopped to clean @realDonaldTrump Hollywood Star. Nothing but respect for MY President. #RaisedRight pic.twitter.com/jL4sqx4rlh — Makenna (@makenna_mg) June 28, 2017 She received thousands of tweets containing praise for her actions, but she also inspired a meme still in use today.

Stopped to clean @MerylStreep Hollywood Star. Nothing but respect for MY President. #RaisedRight pic.twitter.com/sqLsZ70bul — jake stubbs (@thejakestubbs) July 1, 2017 YA'LL I JUST WATCHED OPRAH'S SPEECH AND IM NOT EVEN KIDDING WHEN I SAY THAT I AM CRYING SO HARD RIGHT NOW THAT I COULD BARELY SEE THROUGH MY TEARS TO TYPE THIS TWEET NOTHING BUT THE UTMOST RESPECT FOR MY PRESIDENT pic.twitter.com/e3ZX3OPk1E — kyra (@qrandbudapest) January 8, 2018 9. Paper towels When Trump travelled to Puerto Rico in October to assess relief efforts, he was spotted throwing paper towels into a waiting crowd. The odd moment inspired a flurry of memes.

During the photo call for the event, the two foreign guests joined Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud in placing their hands on an illuminated globe. The resulting photo was meme heaven. Just some billionaires, gathered in the dark, holding a glowing orb.#trump #orb pic.twitter.com/Os5sgwmnPE — Kelly (@_itsmekt) May 22, 2017 trump 100% made a wish when he touched the orb pic.twitter.com/S0TlxgxtBY — KT NELSON (@KrangTNelson) May 21, 2017

Press Association