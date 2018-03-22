12 things only children would like those with siblings to understand

Independent.ie

It seems being an only child can sometimes come with negative connotations, namely from those who do have siblings.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/12-things-only-children-would-like-those-with-siblings-to-understand-36732714.html

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/article36732694.ece/f1408/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_90903e31-e09f-452a-b119-df201211f389_1