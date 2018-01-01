New Year’s resolutions are funny old things. Every year, we feel like we have to make goals such as “eat healthier” and “sleep more” only for most of us to fail or forget them before January has passed.

12 people who have already failed their New Year’s resolutions

But, for some people sticking to resolutions can be so difficult that they are broken by the very next morning.

That’s right folks, it’s January 1, and people have already failed their 2018 resolutions. Wait, I already failed at my NY resolution... Can I start again? Hello? — 𝕌𝕟𝕔𝕝𝕖 𝕂𝕦𝕣𝕥 (@KurtMarais) January 1, 2018 And here are some of our favourites:

1. This would be go-getter. At 11:55 pm, my cousin made a New Year's resolution to work harder. He failed by 12:30 am lmao — KP (@KP_DaBoi) January 1, 2018 2. This sleep deprived individual.

Well, my New Year's resolution of sleeping better has failed! You suck, 2018! 😁😁 pic.twitter.com/LcUWoc2jKr — Billie☮️♥️♊ (@Billie_Jean00) January 1, 2018 3. In all fairness to this person – it is the end of the holiday season. My new year resolution was to be a happy , more positive person.



35 minutes into the new year and I already failed — diego (@dmunoz181) January 1, 2018 4. To be honest, this man’s resolution sounds more like a health concern.

My new year’s resolution was to stop having fever. 3.5 hours into 2018, and I’ve already failed. — Ben Newhouse (@BenJNewhouse) January 1, 2018 5. Like number 4, maybe “Nick” also needs to visit his GP? Well it’s been 38 minutes of 2018 and Nicks new year’s resolution failed.



It was to have less terrible smelling farts.



I’m dying.



Pls help. — Erinn Vogel (@ErinnVogel) January 1, 2018 6. This man already failed the classic.

i wish to be thinner for 2018,but there i was binge eating on my new year..just got this feeling its gonna be a failed resolution.🤔😩 — dryink-ed (@sabsuka) January 1, 2018 7. This lady’s dermatologist is not going to be very happy with her.

Me New Years resolution was to take my makeup off after nights out. Failed already x — Courtney Hickey (@CourtneyHickey2) January 1, 2018 8. This person is trying and failing to do the bare minimum.

My new years resolution is to be normal—darn already failed. — Arva Lang Syne (@Arvaus) January 1, 2018 9. There’s always that one guy who tries to be different. @SklarBrothers,

My New Years resolution is to not make a New Years resolution and by just making one now I have already failed. — Carlos Casas (@CarlosCPerez88) January 1, 2018 10. Maybe this lady just needs a holiday.

My New Years resolution was to control my anger and not pop off... I already failed — cassie (@CassandraAJao) January 1, 2018 11. This guy failing at social media is totally relatable. My New Years resolution is to not Snapchat anyone when I’ve had more than 1 drink and I’ve already failed — franward (@FrancesWard_) January 1, 2018 12. This man ought to be proud of how long he lasted in comparison to some of the others.

I failed my New Year's Resolution not even two hours after waking up amazing I think that's a new record. — III (@rciagarmando) January 1, 2018 Resolutions are made to be broken so don’t beat yourself up about it too much!

