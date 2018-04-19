12 of the smallest things people actually got into trouble for at school
Sometimes the punishment definitely doesn’t match the crime.
Usually, when a teacher punishes a student at school they’re right to do so. On rare occasions though, students are put in detentions for some incredibly silly reasons.
Reddit user BayernMunich22 asked people on the website for their stories of the smallest, silliest things that landed them in big trouble at school.
Here are 12 of the very best.
1. Reading ahead definitely deserves detention… right?
2. This person was punished for poor co-ordination.
3. This student got caught out for a laundry mishap.
4. Sneezing is definitely a form of cheating.
5. This person was cut off too soon.
6. Tidiness was this student’s downfall.
7. This small mistake landed this person in trouble.
8. This person was punished for being a human calculator.
9. This person was clearly far too good at spelling.
10. Poor Katie couldn’t use her dominant hand in class.
11. This student got in trouble for being unwell.
12. Clearly there was no choice in this matter.
Press Association