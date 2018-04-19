News And Finally

Thursday 19 April 2018

12 of the smallest things people actually got into trouble for at school

Sometimes the punishment definitely doesn’t match the crime.

School Children
By Emily Chudy, Press Association

Usually, when a teacher punishes a student at school they’re right to do so. On rare occasions though, students are put in detentions for some incredibly silly reasons.

Reddit user BayernMunich22 asked people on the website for their stories of the smallest, silliest things that landed them in big trouble at school.

Here are 12 of the very best.

1. Reading ahead definitely deserves detention… right?

Comment from discussion GlennCloseButNoCigar’s comment from discussion "What was the most asinine reason you got in trouble at school?".

2. This person was punished for poor co-ordination.

Comment from discussion astralkitty_’s comment from discussion "What was the most asinine reason you got in trouble at school?".
Kangaroo Dropped The Ball GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. This student got caught out for a laundry mishap.

Comment from discussion AwkwardPandaGirl’s comment from discussion "What was the most asinine reason you got in trouble at school?".

4. Sneezing is definitely a form of cheating.

Comment from discussion CMonster0125’s comment from discussion "What was the most asinine reason you got in trouble at school?".
Disney Sneezing GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. This person was cut off too soon.

Comment from discussion SeeDeez’s comment from discussion "What was the most asinine reason you got in trouble at school?".

6. Tidiness was this student’s downfall.

Comment from discussion Poetivally’s comment from discussion "What was the most asinine reason you got in trouble at school?".
Chris Rock What GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. This small mistake landed this person in trouble.

Comment from discussion keevesnchives’s comment from discussion "What was the most asinine reason you got in trouble at school?".

8. This person was punished for being a human calculator.

Comment from discussion Maverick_OP’s comment from discussion "What was the most asinine reason you got in trouble at school?".
Hilarious The Hangover GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

9. This person was clearly far too good at spelling.

Comment from discussion UnicornChaserKid’s comment from discussion "What was the most asinine reason you got in trouble at school?".

10. Poor Katie couldn’t use her dominant hand in class.

Comment from discussion awaiting-my-escape’s comment from discussion "What was the most asinine reason you got in trouble at school?".
Sad Spongebob Gif GIF by SpongeBob SquarePants - Find & Share on GIPHY

11. This student got in trouble for being unwell.

Comment from discussion Tomrad1234’s comment from discussion "What was the most asinine reason you got in trouble at school?".

12. Clearly there was no choice in this matter.

Comment from discussion -kelso’s comment from discussion "What was the most asinine reason you got in trouble at school?".
Black And White Crying GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

