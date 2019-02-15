Schoolchildren around the United Kingdom have been displaying home-made placards during the Youth Strike 4 Climate action.

12 of the most powerful climate change placards from the schoolchildren’s strike

The protests, which took place in London and Belfast among other locations, saw students demand the Government declare a climate emergency and take active steps to tackle the problem.

Their message was largely conveyed via placards and signs – here are 12 of the most powerful from the thousands of protesters who took part.

1. Are you fracking kidding me?!

2. I speak for the trees, for the trees have no tongues

3. Can we fix it? Yes we can

4. No planet B

5. Sea levels are rising, so are we

6. We are the first generation to feel the effects of climate change and we are the last that can do anything about it!

7. We can’t drink oil, we can’t breathe money

8. Sorry I can’t tidy my bedroom, I have to save the planet

9. Global warming. Oh no

10. Learn to change or learn to swim

11. You say you love your children but you are destroying their future

12. Respect existence or expect resistance

Press Association